A Pittsburgh state senator and a leading infectious disease expert are hoping the recent detection of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease at Lancaster County Prison will put a new spotlight on the serious illness.

The disease occasionally makes headlines when it leads to an infection at a major institution such as a nursing home or jail. That happened in May, when an inmate at the Rockview state correctional facility in Bellefonte, Centre County, came down with the disease, and again Tuesday, when Lancaster County officials made public that a water test of a cell sink showed traces of the Legionella pneumophila bacteria.

The water test came from the cell of an inmate who was transferred last month to a state prison in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. The prisoner tested positive for the disease a couple weeks after leaving Lancaster County Prison.

As a result, county prison officials said they would flush and sanitize water pipes with chlorine and disinfect cells in the medical housing unit, where the person who later tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease was staying.

The inmate has made a full recovery, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Pittsburgh, said the discovery of the bacteria at Lancaster County’s jail underscores the need for his proposal to require owners of large buildings, such as apartments and hospitals, to follow a water-testing regime to detect legionella.

“We should not be finding out if legionnella's is there by counting the number of people that get sick,” Stout said. “That's too late.”

If one case is found, Stout said, that means there likely have been others before it.

Fontana said the bill has not gotten very far in the Senate in past years because of pushback from building owners and others who would be responsible for following the requirements.

“All you’re asking the owners to do is to test periodically and make sure it's not there, so if you test it periodically you wouldn't have this risk,” Fontana said.

Preventative testing of water is not very expensive, Fontana said, but property owners are more concerned about the expense if they do get a positive test result.

Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township is co-sponsor on the latest iteration of Fontana’s bill; he did not respond to requests for comment.

Legionella 101

Legionella bacteria flourishes in water that is close to human body temperature: about 100 degrees, Stout said. In large buildings with complex plumbing systems, she said, heated water can linger in pipes for long periods of time.

Most people who develop the disease get exposed through inhaling water vapor, Stout said. Studies have shown that in institutional environments where lots of people are living with compromised health conditions, as many as 30% of those infected can die of the disease, she said.

Stout noted infected patients can be treated with a simple course of antibiotics, but missing a Legionnaire’s diagnosis can be devastating for a patient, since it is resistant to some commonly prescribed antibiotics. A person on the wrong antibiotics for a more common bug will see their symptoms get worse and worse, Stout said.

Starting treatment early is also crucial, Stout said.

The first known outbreak of Legionnaires’ came at a 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia, which gave the pathogen its name.

Concern over Legionnaires’ in Pennsylvania rose in the early 2010s, when 29 patients at a Veterans Administration hospital in Pittsburgh were infected. Five died. About five years later, in 2017, the same hospital detected legionella in several building sinks.

Official reports of the disease are fairly uncommon, but they are concentrated in the Northeast and some Midwestern states east of the Mississippi River. In 2017, Pennsylvania had the fifth-highest incidence rate of all states, according to a Department of Health report. DOH confirmed 500 reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease that year, affecting about 3.9 people out of 100,000.

Still, the number of confirmed Legionnaire’s cases has steadily grown since 2000, according to a DOH report. Pennsylvania saw a record-number 638 confirmed cases in 2018, the most recent year of publicly available data from DOH.

Legionnaires’ is also very likely to be underreported. A 2021 CDC study found that cases could be as much as 2.7 times higher.

Testing the water

Stout said the response to an outbreak does not have to be laborious and expensive. For pipes with heated water, bringing the temperature up to at least 140 degrees will kill the bacteria.

Other measures after a positive case includes disinfecting the water with chemicals like chlorine, another measure Lancaster County Prison officials said they were taking this week.

Hospitals often install “point-of-use filters,” which takes the bacteria out of the water before it reaches the user at a sink or shower head, according to Stout.

“This is why this legislation is so important, and it must be passed during the next legislative session to protect all Pennsylvanians,” Stout said.

Fontana said he believes most hospitals in the Pittsburgh area now regularly test for legionella, but that may not be the case elsewhere in the state.

Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger said her team is following recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to address the bacteria’s presence there. No one at the prison, including staff, has been tested for the disease because no one has shown symptoms associated with Legionnaires’, Steberger said.

That is the correct protocol in the event of a potential outbreak, according to Janet Stout, a microbiologist and expert on the disease. Legionella pneumophila bacteria is undetectable in the lungs until a person is showing pneumonia-like symptoms, she said.

“Certainly going forward, any inmate that has pneumonia must be tested for legionella right away,” Stout said.