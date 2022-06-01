The 46th annual Red Rose Run, hosted by the City of Lancaster, returns June 4.
After 2021's virtual event, the 5-mile race through Lancaster city and Lancaster County Park will be a live and in-person race. The event also includes a wheelchair race and half-mile kid’s fun run.
“The City of Lancaster is very excited to have the Red Rose Run return! We are looking forward to hosting this well-loved event in-person,” said Kate DeHaven-Freund, Special Events and Programs Manager for the Lancaster Office of Promotion, in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome new and long-time participants back!”
More than 1,000 runners participated in the Red Rose Run in 2019.
Visit lanc.news/RedRoseRun22 for more information.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust, a nonprofit organization that manages the day-to-day operations and long-range management of Market.
Runners who are over 21 can enjoy a post-race beer at the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden.
Here’s a schedule of event on the day of the race:
- June 4, 7:55 a.m. — Wheelchair Race
- June 4, 8 a.m. — Red Rose Run
- June 4, 9:15 a.m. — Award Ceremony
- June 4, 9:30 a.m. — Kid's Fun Run