The 46th annual Red Rose Run, hosted by the City of Lancaster, returns June 4.

After 2021's virtual event, the 5-mile race through Lancaster city and Lancaster County Park will be a live and in-person race. The event also includes a wheelchair race and half-mile kid’s fun run.

“The City of Lancaster is very excited to have the Red Rose Run return! We are looking forward to hosting this well-loved event in-person,” said Kate DeHaven-Freund, Special Events and Programs Manager for the Lancaster Office of Promotion, in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome new and long-time participants back!”

More than 1,000 runners participated in the Red Rose Run in 2019.

Visit lanc.news/RedRoseRun22 for more information.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust, a nonprofit organization that manages the day-to-day operations and long-range management of Market.

Runners who are over 21 can enjoy a post-race beer at the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden.

Here’s a schedule of event on the day of the race:

June 4, 7:55 a.m. — Wheelchair Race

June 4, 8 a.m. — Red Rose Run

June 4, 9:15 a.m. — Award Ceremony

June 4, 9:30 a.m. — Kid's Fun Run