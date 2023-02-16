The 47th annual Red Rose Run returns to Lancaster on June 3, 2023.

The annual 5-mile race through Lancaster city and Lancaster County Central Park also includes a wheelchair race and half-mile kid's fun run. The race brings thousands of runners annually to the city.

Find the course directions and view a map of the route here.

New this year is a special competition medal awarded to all adult runners and wheelchair racers who complete the course.

The regular registration fee for the Red Rose Run and the wheelchair race is $40. Participants can save $5 during the early-bird registration period, open now through March 17. Registration for the kid's fun run is $5.

The last day to register for the Red Rose Race is May 26.

There are no vaccination requirements to participate in the Red Rose Run.

Find more information at visitlancastercity.com and a link to raceroster.com to register for this year's event.