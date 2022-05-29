In a little less than a year, you’ll need a Real ID driver’s license or U.S. Passport to board a domestic flight, but Pennsylvanians who want a Real ID should get to work on their application soon.

That’s because a variety of documents are needed to get a Real ID, and it can take as long as six months to replace a missing original document, like a birth certificate.

Beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or another form of federally-acceptable identification, like a passport or military ID, to board domestic commercial flights, enter a military base or enter a federal facility that requires ID at the door. Real IDs, however, are optional for Pennsylvania residents and not needed for driving or general identification purposes, and a valid U.S. passport can be used to get onto a domestic flight, enter a military base or access a federal facility.

“There is no requirement for a Pennsylvanian to obtain a Real ID product,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Diego Sandino. “However, PennDOT encourages all Pennsylvanians to take the time now to make the personal decision if they want or need to obtain a Real ID by the deadline or if they will use an alternative form of approved documentation, like a passport.”

Is the Real ID for you? Not sure about getting a Real ID? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation created an online Real ID Wizard which is a short questionnaire to determine whether or not it’s a good fit for you. Visit dmv.pa.gov/REALID to find the guide.

Those opting for a Real ID will face some fees. In addition to a license renewal fee, a Real ID comes with a one-time $30 fee. The renewal fee for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license or photo ID is $32.50 as of Thursday. The expiration date of the initial Real ID will include any time remaining on one’s license or ID card plus an additional four years for those under 65.

Between May 25 and March 1, 2019 (when Pennsylvanians could start getting Real IDs), 74,000 Lancaster County residents obtained a Real ID license or Real ID photo ID, according to PennDOT data. As of 2021, Lancaster County is home to a little more than 550,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the same time frame, 1.6 million Pennsylvanians opted into the Real ID program while 6.7 million chose standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

Pennsylvanians can apply for and receive their Real ID at one of three locations: online, at any PennDOT Driver License Center or at a Real ID Center. Applying online is only available to those who received their first license, learner’s permit or photo ID card after Sept. 1, 2003.

PennDOT Driver License Centers or Real ID Centers are both in-person options to present all necessary documents for verification and imaging with the main difference being a Driver License Center issues Real IDs within 15 business days and Real ID Centers issue the IDs at the time of service.

The next steps are the same at both centers.

What documents need to be verified?

When applying for a Real ID, Pennsylvanians must present a proof of identity, Social Security number and all legal name changes in addition to two documents that prove a physical Pennsylvania residence.

A proof of identity could include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate or a valid U.S. Passport while a Social Security number must be proven with a Social Security card showing the resident’s current or legal name. The card can be laminated or unlaminated but photocopies of any documents will not be accepted.

A certified marriage certificate or court order issued by the county’s family court can act as proof of a legal name change. Divorce paperwork is only necessary for individuals who return to their maiden name.

A current, unexpired Pennsylvania license or ID, Pennsylvania vehicle registration, auto insurance card or a utility bill with the same name and address can function as a proof of a current Pennsylvania address.

Lawfully present non-U.S. citizens can present an unexpired employment authorization card, a valid, unexpired permanent resident card or an unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa.

Where can I go?

Real ID Centers are able to verify and image documents to issue a REAL ID over the counter at the time of service.

Lancaster County has one Real ID location at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township. Its photo and driver license centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

PennDOT Driver License Centers are able to verify and image documents, then send a Real ID within 15 days.

License centers that complete Real ID services are available at the following locations in Lancaster County:

-- Lancaster (Brimmer’s) Photo License Center: Brimmers Licensing Services Inc., 1356 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township, Suite 101, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

-- Lancaster (Regency Square) Driver License Center: Regency Square Shopping Center, 131 Rohrerstown Road, East Hempfield Township, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Getting a Real ID online

Some Pennsylvania residents won’t even have to step outside their home to get a Real ID, though.

Those who received their first Pennsylvania driver’s license, learner’s permit or photo ID card after Sept. 1, 2003, may already have the necessary Real ID documentation on file with PennDOT.

To find out if those documents are on file, PennDOT established a Real ID online pre-verification application process on its website.

This Watchdog, who got her first license in 2015, filled out the application. All I needed to apply was my driver’s license number (a photo ID number works too), date of birth and the last four digits of my Social Security number. A primary email address and phone number were also required.

I received notification of my pre-verification status merely three days after applying.

Then, utilizing my driver’s license number, date of birth and last four digits of my Social Security number one more time, I logged into the Real ID Services site. I had to verify that information on my license like my name, address and height is still accurate.

And, finally, I could renew my license and opt into Real ID. Note that a printer and a valid credit or debit card is needed to pay the one-time $30 Real ID fee and license renewal fee.

Once paid for, PennDOT will mail the Real ID within 15 days.

Why is there a REAL ID requirement?

REAL IDs were born from the Real ID Act, which establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production. The federal Department of Homeland Security announced a phased enforcement plan of the Real ID requirement in December 2013 but the final deadline has been postponed twice.

Originally the deadline had been Oct. 1, 2020, but was pushed back one year to Oct. 1, 2021, and then 19 months to May 3, 2023, as the nation dealt with and began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secure driver’s licenses and identification documents are a “vital component” of the “national security framework” and follow through with an increased dedication to security outlined by the 9/11 commission, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Until May 2017, Act 38 – passed in 2012 – of Pennsylvania law prohibited PennDOT from complying with the federal Real ID Act. Initially, the commonwealth and several other states resisted the federal law over concerns about privacy and the cost to make necessary changes to comply.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.