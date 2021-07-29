Lancaster County’s rental relief program is not ending, Justin Eby wants to stress.

As the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end this Saturday, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s executive director wants renters to know aid will still be available to them.

“I get asked every day what does (the moratorium) look like for the county, what does that look like statewide,” Eby said Wednesday. “Really the message I have is that we have assistance. We have a program. The program is not ending.”

Lancaster County renters who fell behind on their rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic have access to millions of dollars’ worth of assistance through a program run by the housing authority.

Those in need can get more information and start an application by visiting lancasterhelp.rent. Applicants can potentially receive help with rent that is in arrears as far back as March 13, 2020.

From the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan together, about $48 million is available for rental assistance from the housing authority. Applicants who fell behind on rent or utilities as a result of losing work and income due to the coronavirus pandemic have until Sept. 30, 2022, to apply for funds through the program.

According to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by Surgo Ventures, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, an estimated 14% of Lancaster County households are behind on rent. They owe a collective $33 million, with the average per household being $3,691.

Eby said that since the authority’s program began in March, 735 households have been deemed eligible for assistance, and roughly $4 million has been sent out.

More than 2,900 applications for assistance have been received. Missing or incomplete documentation with applications continues to be an issue, with roughly two-thirds of applications falling into this category.

The authority is unable to award aid without complete documentation, the requirements for which are controlled by the federal government. A checklist of the required documents can be found on the housing authority’s program website, at lancasterhelp.rent.

The program saw an increase of over 200 applications since this past weekend alone, Eby said, when the authority hosted an in-person application workshop at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The authority hoped the event would help with documentation issues.

“It was very successful and so we might do it again in the future and we might try smaller in-person (events) throughout the whole county,” Eby said.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman pointed out that there are also more than a dozen locations around the county where those in need can get assistance with filling out the application and gathering the correct documentation. A list of locations and hours of operation can be found at lancasterhelp.rent, and the phone number for the program’s help line is 717-590-3101.

People seeking rental help should contact the authority’s assistance program directly, said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County. But those who need help with other services, such as who to contact about enrolling their child in a new school district, can call the 211 hotline for information, he added.

Ressler said that the moratorium’s expiration is going to trigger a lot of different problems for people. The social service sector and the United Way will help in anyway it can, he said, but outside of rental assistance, funding is “not close” to what is needed.

“This is unprecedented,” Ressler said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen on Aug. 1.”