The second day of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show is here.

Like the first day of the virtual event, there are plenty of engaging panels to participate in. Aside from the opening National Anthem ceremony and the goodnight story to cap things off, there will be seven panels and events during today's festivities.

The full schedule for Sunday's activities can be found on the Pennsylvania Farm Show's website.

Here are three interesting panels and events to check out during the second day of the Farm Show.

9:15 a.m.: Tick Behavior and Protection from Ticks

Ticks can be tricky to deal with during the summer in Pennsylvania. This panel will teach its viewers how ticks behave and how to better protect yourself from them when outdoors.

Registration for this panel can be found here.

12 p.m.: Kitchen Kids: Apple Pie Bites

There's nothing better than some Sunday sweets, right? Grab your apron and follow along with the recipe as Allison Dunlap demonstrates how to make these tasty treats. Although this activity is tailored towards children, anyone is welcomed to join the fun.

The cooking lesson will be accessible on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

3 p.m.: Dairy Farm Tour: Pleasant Lane Farms

With dairy prices continuing to go down and a farm in a generational transition period, Pleasant Lane Farms of Westmoreland County began a new profitable venture with the help of a Farm Bill grant.

Listen to Jason Frye as he explains how his family embraced this transitional period and re-branded their farm.

This panel can be viewed on the Farm Show's Facebook page.