It’s late December 1918. The parents and four children of the Christian F. Newcomer family, who live in a home near Mount Joy, are “stricken with the plague.” Two days after Christmas, Mrs. Newcomer, delirious, stumbles outside the diseased house. She walks toward Chickies Creek, slips into the water, drowns.

The county coroner documents the cause of Mrs. Newcomer’s death as “accidental drowning after wandering about in her weakened state occasioned by the influenza.”

In Lancaster, we generally think of the 1918 influenza pandemic as peaking in October 1918. In fact, it extended through the end of that year and well into 1919.

More than 300 Lancaster city residents had died by Nov. 5, 1918.

That was the last time Lancaster city’s Board of Health reported pandemic deaths. The board believed the illness had subsided, so it stopped monitoring cases. But its focus was narrow: It ignored Mrs. Newcomer and others who died of the pandemic or related causes in other parts of the county.

The Board of Health collected data, issued quarantine orders and so forth for the city only. So we have a good idea of what happened in Lancaster city during the autumn of 1918. Writer Meg. R. Gerstenblith provides an excellent account in the latest Journal of Lancaster County’s Historical Society.

But there was no county Board of Health, then as now. Community doctors reported influenza deaths to the state. Local newspapers reported flu outbreaks when they heard about them. The countywide record is haphazard.

In fact, the medical record was relatively haphazard everywhere. Nobody really knew what was going on. No one knew, for example, that the illness was viral, not bacterial. So, beyond telling people to stay away from each other and use disinfectants, doctors were not sure what to say.

In mid-December 1918, well over a month after Lancaster’s epidemic supposedly had ended, the American Public Health Association, meeting in Chicago, was “unable to formulate a definite plan for fighting influenza because of divergent views.”

That was bad news for Americans who thought they had made it through the worst of the crisis. In late December, Boston recorded its highest single-day number of influenza cases. Other areas of the country and the world reported large outbreaks in 1919.

The pandemic continued to sweep through Lancaster County well after Nov. 5, 1918, according to news reports.

Nearly two dozen residents of Stevens had influenza in early December. In mid-December another dozen or so people got sick in Millersville. Flu cases closed schools in Maytown and East Lampeter Township.

The churches of Mount Joy announced they would not hold Christmas services because of the pandemic. Churches, schools and “amusements’’ were shut down in Elizabethtown until Jan. 1, 1919.

Townships in the county’s southern end reported epidemic conditions “almost as bad as it was during October.’’ Christiana reported 76 cases. The disease spread throughout eastern Lancaster County. A lecture in Lampeter was canceled in February because of “the prevalence of the ‘flu.’ ”

In late March, the 2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph H. Walker, of Gap, died of complications following influenza. In early April, Sarah Haldeman, of Rapho Township, died of complications following influenza. These are snapshots of the ongoing toll.

Flu deaths devastated the agricultural community. “Nothing has ever afflicted this county that has affected farm calculations more seriously than this dread disease,’’ Lancaster’s Semi-Weekly New Era reported on Jan. 25, 1919.

The pandemic of 1918-19 lasted longer and affected more people in more serious ways than we remember. Those who continue to deny the enormity of the current crisis might consider what happened before.

