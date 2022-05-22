The pandemic disrupted their education, now college grads are trying to find jobs

For recent Millersville University graduate Hermengildo Blanco, finding a job as a Spanish teacher in Lancaster County means more than realizing a goal he clung to through the pandemic. It means Blanco, 23, can better support financially and emotionally his niece, a seventh-grader for whom he is a guardian, and his adopted brother from Guatemala.

He’s set a goal to decide by July where he will work close enough to home near Lititz that he can be there for his family and keep his part-time gig at Brickerville House Restaurant where he worked while going to college. He expects his teachers’ starting pay to be between $50,000 and $60,000.

If there was ever a time when a recent trade school or college graduate like Blanco could expect to find a well-paying job close to home or in the location of their choice, 2022 would be that year.

A pandemic-induced labor shortage makes this spring’s entry-level job market one of the best there’s been for recent college graduates, say college career advisors and employment specialists.

With that great opportunity, however, comes challenges and caveats also wrought by the pandemic.

Graduates’ immediate success in the job market may depend on how they can frame what they did – or didn't do – in the pandemic as a positive growth experience rather than a terrible disappointment or abridgement of their lives.

That’s what Blanco was able to do.

“I look at my diploma as not a piece of paper but (a symbol of) all the barriers I’ve overcome and the accomplishments I achieved in these four years, but it also just sums up my life,” said Blanco, who is the first generation of his family to go to college.

Margo Sassaman, Millersville University’s associate director of career management, got a glimpse of the intensity of hiring new graduates like Blanco in February when practice sessions turned real at a mock interview event for education majors.

“During the school’s recruitment, we had employers and students cancel their interview because they were in actual interviews,” said Sassaman. “I don’t recall a boom like we’re having now.”

Sassaman said she’s encountered employers in science, technology and math fields who are so eager to interview students that they are willing to overlook clumsy or unrefined resumes.

She said she’s finding employers are more interested in a student’s experience than grade point average, a welcome change that college career experts have advocated for years.

“GPA was the mantra for decades,” Sassaman said. “We know it's not an indicator (of how well a student will do in their first job). That trend has changed; now internships are key. You get that practical experience. It’s always been an important piece. We knew that experience was really important for students to see a different perspective of things outside of the classroom.”

Scott Fiore, president of TriStarr Staffing in Manheim Township, says the job market is strong for entry-level candidates.

“They’re looking at the best job market in decades,” Fiore said.

Across the spectrum of degrees the hiring market is strong across Lancaster County, Fiore said. He said accounting, nursing, health sciences and even liberal arts majors are finding jobs.

“We’re seeing higher entry-level salaries across the board, even with those who might have more of liberal arts degree that doesn’t lead to a specific profession,” Fiore said. “Starting wages are certainly higher than they were 12 to 24 months ago.”

He agreed with Sassaman that experience is important, particularly for those who don’t pursue professional degrees such as accounting.

“With experience (in employers’ view) there will be less of a learning curve and the employee will start producing for the employer more quickly,” said Fiore.

Students graduating with skills in trades and environmental technology are in high demand, said Pedro Rivera, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, a school that offers two-year degrees as well as shorter certificate programs.

“With 21 days left to the semester, everyone had a job,” Rivera said.

Rivera said students were getting multiple job offers and incentives.

Alycia Torello, a 20-year-old Thaddeus Stevens carpentry and electrician certification graduate, was offered a new pickup truck to stay with her employer, John Young Inc. in Kennett Township, Chester County.

Torello had done part of her carpentry studies online. Even before she finished her second course – electrician certification – at the school, she was finding better job offers.

Her employer, worried that it would lose a hard-working carpenter, bought her a 2022 Tacoma, on top of her approximately $23 an hour pay.

Like Blanco, Torello struggled through online work and a socially-distant college life. The experience might be framed as a pivot but it was not simple or easy.

“When the pandemic hit in March (2020) we had to switch to online,” Torello said. “Hands-on (work) like carpentry is very difficult to learn from books and worksheets. It was definitely very lonely.”

Torello, who was also student government president, said after graduation she’s continuing a project in her spare time with her boyfriend to rehab an old house they bought to resell.

Wage growth

Tenia Ralfi Brown, a Lancaster Bible College early childhood education graduate, found a dream job as a third-grade teacher working for Teach for America in Baltimore. When she started college three years ago, she wanted to be a counselor because it paid well but she learned through college that she was called by God to teach.

Job market by the numbers $75,900: Starting salary for computer science majors, who are projected to be the highest paid group of majors.

$73,922: Starting salary for engineering graduates.

$66,760: Starting salary for math and sciences graduates.

$60,695: Overall average salary projection for business majors.

24.5: average number of days from interview to job offer.

31.6%: More new college graduates that employers plan to hire than they did from the Class of 2021, according to a survey of 196 employers.

42%: Of entry-level positions will be fully in-person, according to a survey of 196 employers.

40%: Of entry-level positions will be in a blend of in-person and remote, according to a survey of 196 employers.

18%: Of entry-level positions will be fully remote, according to a survey of 196 employers. This closely matches the work environments employers reported for all levels of employees.

80%: Of 2,339 graduating seniors surveyed rated themselves as very or extremely proficient in critical thinking.

56%: Of 157 employers agreed that seniors were very or extremely proficient in critical thinking.

64%: Of 2,339 graduating seniors surveyed rated themselves as very or extremely proficient in technology.

79.8%: Of 157 employers agreed that seniors were very or extremely proficient in technology. Source: National Association of Colleges and Employers salary projections survey and 2022 job outlook survey

When she shared her pay (about $50,000) with an old high basketball school coach, he told her it took him 10 years to reach that salary. She felt her pay signified society’s increasing appreciation for teachers, particularly as so many left since the pandemic.

She had just two interviews before landing her job.

“I knew I was called to inner city education,” Brown said, adding that she felt she was needed most in third grade. “I have so many ideas. I can’t wait to teach.”

There’s a good reason for the higher wages recent grads are seeing and it would be a mistake to think the class of 2022 is collectively getting an advantage.

“Graduates also face the challenge of having the same level (or greater level) of student debt but with a greater cost of living than previous generations have experienced,” said Jane Nini, director of Elizabethtown College’s Career Development Center. “Salaries have increased but may not meet the impact of inflation. More than previous years, I see students paying greater attention to their expenses and total compensation packages. For critical labor shortage areas, we are seeing more sign-on bonuses to candidates. We also see employers who have a critical need to fill positions that may not require a college education.”

Quotable Elizabethtown College “A challenge is that employers may still require at least one year of experience (beyond an internship) for entry-level positions. With the ‘Great Resignation,’ it is understandable that employers would seek to replace workers with other experienced candidates; however, our students have developed strong skills through their projects, co-curricular activities, research, and internships. Graduates need employers to give them the chance to prove their skills in true entry-level positions.” — Jane Nini, Director of the Career Development Center at Elizabethtown College Franklin & Marshall College “Members of the Class of 2022 are graduating into a very fertile job market where the need for qualified talent is significantly greater than the availability of such talent. We have already noticed a significant uptick in students securing competitive offers early in the academic year. With employers planning to hire nearly 32% more college graduates this year as compared to 2021, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, I anticipate that those 2022s who are waiting until after graduation to compete for opportunities will do so successfully and with more options available to them than their peers who graduated in 2021 or, of course, 2020.”‘ — Beth L. Throne, Senior associate dean of student affairs at Franklin & Marshall College HACC “The job market looks strong for HACC graduates. HACC works with students to prepare them for career opportunities. We also work with employers to ensure that our students have the skill sets to add value to the community and the workforce.” — Chrissy Davis, Vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at HACC Lancaster Bible College “While our job placement rate has been 100% for graduates of our Counseling & Social Work programs who are seeking a degree in their field, the current mental health crisis has afforded graduates many more opportunities to choose from.” — Ryan Kuehner, Chair of the Lancaster Bible College Capital Counseling & Social Work department Millersville University “I don’t recall a boom like we’re having now. We have not seen opportunities like this. It will be interesting to see what happens.” — Margo Sassaman, Associate director of Career Management at Millersville University Pennsylvania College of Art & Design “The creative industries are different from the humanities and sciences because practitioners can be stand-alone, self-employed professionals, or design thinkers and creative managers who work in creative and noncreative industries. Many PCA&D students fully intend to be or are already self-employed by their senior years.” — Carissa Massey, Provost at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology “The real workforce shortage and demand is an absolute opportunity here. Our students have been fortunate. They have skills to start on Day One, not only technical skills but our students are learning to be utility players. They can be the face of the company.” — Pedro Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Provost Carissa Massey said wage growth is strong for those in creative fields, and she’s looking at not just starting salaries of $43,000 but how wages increase through a creative’s career.

Preparing students for a creative career has helped graduates be able to make the most of the degree in the arts in fields like live experience, animation and esports management.

Massey said the school’s pivots prior to the pandemic – including accreditation – enabled students to continue to access opportunities despite pandemic restrictions.

PCAD grad Kennedy Toomey found work as a photographer’s assistant where she hopes to also do social media marketing. Pay is about $20 an hour. In addition to her freelance work as a video editor at $25 an hour, she is eager to begin a career.

“The pandemic definitely changed a lot of my mindsets when it came to looking for jobs,” Toomey said.

She thought she wanted to get any job as soon as possible to pay back loans but that attitude changed.

“I just want to be happy wherever I end up,” she said. “Going into art field as an artist, I’m not just one thing. We’re such adaptable people.”

Looking ahead We asked representatives of Lancaster County’s post-secondary schools to give us a snapshot of where the Class of 2022 is headed. They said it’s too early to get a complete picture of where this year’s graduates are landing. Here’s what a few schools shared: Elizabethtown College 75% of the Class of 2022 (545 graduates including advanced degrees) have a known first destination (about 40% work; 30% graduate school; 5% other). Top majors from the class include: Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, Education and Business. Lancaster Bible College Total graduates: 552 (includes August, December and May)

(300 in Lancaster, 117 online, remaining in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Uganda). Top 10 majors and number of students: Business Administration (49); Biblical Studies Online (37); bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies (29); Associate of Arts in Biblical Studies (27); Biblical Studies Lancaster (26); Master of Arts Contextualized Pastoral Ministry (23); Early Childhood Education (22); Communication, (20); Biblical Studies, Washington D.C. (18), and Biblical Studies, Philadelphia (16). Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates develop a career profile throughout their senior year that initiates their freelance, commissioned, or exhibition work.

As of May 3, 72% of 46 graduates have told the school about their next steps. Data collection is ongoing. Of those graduates, more than half (57%) have jobs lined up with an employer, while 30% will be self-employed, and 10% will head to graduate school or fellowships. It’s difficult to gauge pay because of the variety of gig work or self-employed projects the graduates take on. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology 100% job placement for the Class of 2022 450 graduates of the two-year school.

Number of employers recruiting students increased 23% to 1,252 from 1,015.

Job offers to this year's class of graduates (7,002) was up 43% over 2021 (5,053). That is an average of 16 job offers per graduate.

Wages offered are 5% higher on average than 2021 at about $21 to $22; those with an electrician certification are starting at $25 an hour, which is 10% to 12% higher than last year.

Pandemic effect

“It’s definitely an employee’s market,” said Beth Throne, senior associate dean of student affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. “But it’s a pandemic-disrupted market.”

For F&M government and business graduate Ellyn Fritz, the disruption meant lack of internships at a crucial time in her college career. She was able to assist a professor with research on communication strategy. That opportunity helped her land a job in Washington, D.C., as an analyst for multinational professional services company, Deloitte, at a salary between $70,000 and $90,000.

Fritz said she started in October contacting F&M alumni to help her figure out her post-college steps. She talked to around 45 alums to see what kind of work would resonate. By the end of January, she had an offer from Deloitte, the first in her group of friends to get hired.

Fritz said pandemic restrictions allowed for more self reflection.

“One of the best things for me was to be able to focus on the future,” Fritz said. “I was able to narrow what I wanted to do without the distraction of a busy environment.”

Throne said the students that are most coveted by employers are those who are able to articulate how they navigated the pandemic and demonstrate an ability to work in a difficult environment.

“Did they work? Did they pursue other opportunities?” Throne said. “Did they take the summer classes or did they sit and wait.”

Throne said it is important for students to know that they can stop the job search if it is too much and know that they will land jobs.

F&M’s senior boot camp, which provides a one-stop resource for post-graduate life, usually draws 70 to 90 students and was at an all time low this year, Throne said.

“They are exhausted and managing the stress of having a portfolio during a pandemic,” Throne said.

F&M’s career services span all four years but the boot camp is usually popular. The school will provide a summer version for parents and graduates, separately.

Flexibility is a key

Students are seeking flexibility from employers.

“There are a few trends that I see in students (and career changers). They have learned that much of the work done in-person can also be done in a remote environment,” said Elizabethtown College’s Nini. “More than previous years, I am seeing students who are seeking a fully remote or at least a hybrid work arrangement.”

She said she is seeing more employers offering hybrid work, but graduates may start out working on-site before they can begin remote work.

“Time flexibility and work-life balance is becoming important and, for some students, this means staying close to home,” Nini said. “There is still an underlying insecurity and a concern regarding what could happen if there is another shutdown of travel and/or work sites.”

Erin Lewis, an Elizabethtown College mathematical business graduate, accepted a job with Harrisburg-based WebFX in October, after missing out on an internship.

“It was pretty early,” she said. “It was really nice to have that stress off my back. It is such a cool company; I just thought it was the best plan.”

She said she felt some pressure to accept the job.

“A lot of people feel how uncertain the future seems and I think the pandemic illuminated that,” she said. “Before COVID it felt like everything was moving all the time. I definitely had a lot of time to reflect during it. It gave us space to work on ourselves.”

Lancaster resident Ellie Rohrbach, a Millersville University graduate who majored in sociology with concentration in criminology, will start her job as a research assistant remotely for North Carolina-based American Institute Research.

She will move to North Carolina because she thinks it's important, especially as a new employee, to get to know her co-workers and company in person at least some of the time. It was the first job she applied for and it was a top pick. She’ll be making around $50,000.

“I’m very happy with it as a first job out of college,” she said. “The pandemic for me was a difficult transition. Right as it hit I was raising and training a service dog. I had to move back home. Honestly it (dog training) was a big part of why I was successful. It gave me structure that other people didn’t have. It kept me busy during the pandemic. I focused on getting work done instead of spiraling about the world and everything that was happening.”

Rohrbach did consider staying in Lancaster for a job with the county but realized she was craving independence and to make a bigger difference.

“My mindset is optimistic – I try to let myself be optimistic – I did the math with my partner. We’ll be OK right now,” she said. “Who knows what the world will look like. A part of me is a little anxious for the future but optimism overlooks the nervousness”