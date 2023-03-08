You might call it “bun-derful.”

Perhaps even “aero-dog-namic.”

If you happened to notice a large hot dog on wheels as you strolled through downtown Lancaster on Wednesday, your eyes didn’t deceive you.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the Marriott at Penn Square for all to “ketchup” with, or at the very least, snap a photo. If you went hoping for a quick bite, however, you were likely disappointed.

“The Wienermobile does not serve hot dogs, we just serve smiles and whistles,” says "Cookout” Christian Jabbar, one of the two co-pilots of the vehicle from Churchville, Pennsylvania.

The Oscar Mayer Company, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz Company, itself a subsidiary owned by multinational corporations 3G Capitol and Berkshire Hathaway, hires a dozen post-grads a year from around the country to pilot six different Wienermobile. The “Hotdoggers,” as they are called, attend a two-week “Hot Dog High” to learn everything from the controls of the Wienermobile to the mountain of puns that are deployed on guests in addition to a customary “Wiener Whistle.”

“I relish using all the Wienermobile puns, you've got to go ham on them when you're driving a 27-foot hot dog,” says co-pilot “Ketchup” Kaitlyn Bross of Wentzville, Missouri.

The Hotdoggers say that in the past nine months, they’ve visited 24 states and will be heading to Charlottesville, NC, next week. Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the Wienermobile is the total lack of frankfurters to be found aboard. While there is space for multiple seats, a TV and a hot dog-shaped holder for all the whistles, there is nary even a bun in sight.

The sight of the 12,000-pound vehicle – which, of course, equals about 140,000 hot dogs in weight – is bound to inspire hunger in passersby, but what of the drivers themselves?

“I myself am a big hot dog fan, but you don't even have to eat them to do the job,” Bross explains. “We've even had vegetarian Hotdoggers in the past!” To see where the fleet of Wienermobiles is visiting next, visit Oscar Mayer’s website, which features a tracker with scheduled stops.