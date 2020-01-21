Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith Palmer on the hit U.S. comedy television series "The Office" stopped by Commonwealth on Queen for a meal on Tuesday.
Flannery is in Lancaster as a special guest performer at the American Music Theatre's "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" She visited Commonwealth on Queen around lunchtime with a few other members from the show.
Mark Reinmiller, owner of Commonwealth, was not at the cafe when Flannery visited, but he said that most of his staff recognized her right away.
Flannery was friendly and talkative, according to Commonwealth staff.
Jeremy Pombo, Commonwealth's kitchen manager, had a chance to speak with Flannery, Reinmiller said. She mentioned that she enjoyed her meal and thanked him for getting her group's orders right, Reinmiller said.
And because Flannery enjoyed her food and service so much, she was willing to stick around after her meal and take photos with the Commonwealth staff, Reinmiller said.
Flannery also told Pombo that she grew up in Philadelphia, and has family in Lancaster and Lititz-area, Reinmiller said.
Reinmiller admitted that he's a big "The Office" fan — he and his wife, Rachel, are watching the series through for a fifth time. He said he was bummed he didn't get to meet Flannery, but glad his staff had such a good time serving her.
"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" runs at the American Music Theatre from Jan. 21 to 23. The show features ballroom and contemporary dance, group numbers and more. The touring cast includes Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.
