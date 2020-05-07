Republican state lawmakers frustrated with Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak are pushing to limit the governor’s power in emergencies while giving more control to the General Assembly.

One of the proposals, being drafted by Republican Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township and Democratic Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County, would limit emergency declarations to 30 days and give authority to the Legislature to extend them.

Their proposal would also require the governor to notify lawmakers of the substance of an order 12 hours in advance and establish a task force of legislative leaders, top judges and the governor’s cabinet.

“Obviously, the governor would have the authority to veto this proposal, just as he has with other bills that would have made changes to his shutdown order,” Aument said.

“However, such a veto would send a very clear message to the citizens of Pennsylvania that Governor Wolf is willing to enter into a task force with out-of-state representatives, but not our own. There would be no masking his partisanship or his attempt to control power in that action.“

Wolf serves on a COVID-19 task force with other Northeast and Mid-Atlantic governors.

A spokeswoman for Wolf declined to say how the governor would act on such a measure were it to reach his desk. But she defended the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“Since the first confirmed case, the administration has maintained consistent contact with both state and local officials and will continue to do so throughout this public health crisis,” said Wolf spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger.

“We badly need partners in the Legislature who will take the challenge before them seriously instead of using it to divide the commonwealth.”

Many lawmakers have expressed frustration with what they describe as a lack of transparency and equity in Wolf’s handling of forced business shutdowns. The governor initially ordered all non-life sustaining business to close across the state, but later allowed some to reopen after they appealed.

The Wolf administration has refused to disclose which businesses received waivers and why. A Republican-controlled Senate committee issued subpoenas for the records last week.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other measures to limit the powers held by the state’s top executive include:

— a proposal by Republican Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County to create a task force to advise the governor;

— a proposal by Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County to require the General Assembly to review emergency declarations every 10 days and, If warranted extend them;

— a proposal by Republican Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County that would require the governor to seek legislative approval for any emergency beyond 45 days. Diamond also wants to give the Legislature the authority to end the COVID-19 declaration.

The Republican proposals are being drafted even as the death toll and new infections from COVID-19 are climbing rapidly. Pennsylvania reported 554 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday — its largest one-day number so far — and 1,610 new cases, the most in more than two weeks. Health experts are also warning of a second wave in the fall.

Wolf, meantime, is set to begin reopening mostly rural sections of Pennsylvania; other regions are to be phased in.

Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans, said the caucus is "looking into those proposals and look forward to considering them as part of our committee process.”

Diamond’s measure to end the emergency declaration — House Resolution 836, the so-called “nuclear option” — remains in committee.

“We have carried the voices of frustrated and worried out of work Pennsylvanians by moving dozens of bills to reopen segments of the economy, expand testing and protect the most vulnerable,” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom.

“We will continue to work to carry out the will of the people, and if we reach a position where HR 836 is necessary, it will be scheduled for a vote.”