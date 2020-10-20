Lancaster city is on the hunt for its next Christmas tree for this holiday season.

City officials announced the search for an evergreen tree earlier this month. The city is teaming up with Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success (LEADS) to help find the seasonal Penn Square staple.

LEADS provides many of the beautification initiatives in the city, including holiday garlands and wreaths.

Interested property owners with an evergreen tree standing 25 feet or taller are asked to contact the city with contact information and location of the tree.

A jury of city and LEADS board members ultimately decide which tree will be selected.

Interested property owners are asked to contact Lancaster city Arborist Jim Bower by phone at 717-291-4846 or email jbower@cityoflancasterpa.com.