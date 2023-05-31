Readers can check out a book — and check out the new Lancaster Public Library in Ewell Plaza — when the library's new location opens to the public Thursday, June 1.

The Lancaster Public Library will welcome people to its new two-story, 43,000-square-foot space at 151 N. Queen St. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1. The library, formerly located at 125 N. Duke St., will extend its Friday hours until 7 p.m. during First Friday (June 2) and on Friday, June 16, for Celebrate Lancaster.

Regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library will close early, at 3 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday, June 26-27.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand-opening event takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, and includes family-friendly activities, tours of the library and food and drinks from local food trucks.

The Lancaster Public Library's all-ages Summer Reading program begins at 2 p.m. on Sat. June 3. Visit lancasterpubliclibrary.org for more information and to see other events taking place at the library this summer.