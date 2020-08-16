In late July, the federal government repealed the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule.

That rule was the first time a key provision of the landmark Fair Housing Act of 1968 was put into effect in a meaningful way. It protected the elderly, people with disabilities, people of color and others from discrimination in housing. Repealing the rule was a step backward.

The Fair Housing Act and subsequent fair housing rules prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability or familial status. The 1968 law also directs every U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary to “affirmatively further” fair housing.

How they accomplish that has been an open question. Only two HUD secretaries have tried: George Romney (father of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney) in 1969 and Shaun Donovan in 2015. No one has seen the effort fully implemented. In practice, the challenge to affirmatively further fair housing has become a periodic chore for local governments to conduct analysis on their localities’ impediments to fair housing and self-certify that they are indeed affirmatively furthering fair housing. Local governments comply because doing so is a condition for obtaining federal municipal funding.

In 2015, a new Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule was finalized. Instead of allowing local governments to self-certify, it required that they devise action steps to expand housing access and encouraged local governments to collaborate and coordinate regionally. This plan was never fully implemented and enforcement ceased in 2018, so it is difficult to measure its impact. Although our local government partners can attest that the process was a lot to manage, it challenged communities to address housing discrimination directly. HUD’s recent repeal of the 2015 rule is a return to the status quo.

Regardless of the rule change, there is a fundamental truth that should worry all of us. Housing segregation and discrimination persist despite ostensibly being outlawed more than 50 years ago.

In striving to remedy that injustice, let’s ask ourselves tough questions. Why is it that in wealthy Lancaster County, Black and Hispanic households overwhelmingly live in the south side of Lancaster city, in households that are disproportionately poor, in homes with lower values? Why is it that homeownership rates among Black and Hispanic Lancastrians are significantly lower than for white Lancastrians? Choosing the status quo means postponing improvements for our community, especially for low-income households with fewer opportunities because of discrimination.

The Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership’s Housing Equity and Equality Institute processes claims each year from Lancaster County residents who believe they have been treated unfairly on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, etc.

Fair housing applies to not just receiving or being denied a unit, but also to the terms, conditions and services relating to that housing. From 2016 to 2019, 42% of complaints were linked to disability; 19% to national origin; 19% to race; 12% to sex; and 8% to familial status.

Housing discrimination can take many forms — some subtle and some very blatant. Here are a few examples:

— A woman of color reported waiting months for housing repairs, while her white neighbors got prompt service for their issues.

— A tenant stated that her landlord told her that he would have given her a different rental rate if she believed in a different religion.

— A man reported being verbally harassed daily by maintenance workers about his disability, and the property manager failed to address the situation when it was reported.

Beyond specific actions taken by individuals that prevent people from accessing housing based on their protected class, there are other factors that keep people from being able to choose where they and their families can live.

In Lancaster County, people of color are more likely to be denied a home loan, based on a 2019 National Community Reinvestment Coalition study of Lancaster County mortgage data. People of color face higher rates of poor housing conditions, including insufficient plumbing and kitchen facilities, overcrowding and cost burdening, according to the 2011-2015 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Truly diverse communities are a positive thing from an economic lens.

Research by Harvard University economist Raj Chetty concluded that when young children moved to higher-income neighborhoods, they were more likely to go to college and had higher earnings.

There must be a rule to advance the cause of fair housing — or, in the language of HUD, affirmatively further fair housing — by requiring communities to establish feasible action steps, rather than relying solely on self-certification. This will contribute to meaningful, sustainable changes for all people in our community — especially those who have been historically disenfranchised — and allow them to choose where they live, and be part of inclusive communities.

So please join us in telling our federal elected officials that we need an Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule that requires action.

Andrew Szalay is executive director of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity. Mike McKenna is president of Tabor Community Services Inc. Brittany Mellinger, director of the Housing Equality & Equity Institute at Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership also contributed to this op-ed.