The 'Mountville Mask Mom' and 'The Pandemic of Love' continue to help families amid the pandemic [Good News Roundup]

In such uncertain times, it’s easy to feel pessimistic.

While it’s normal to feel a little unsure about the future, there’s comfort to be found in all of the good things happening in our community, too.

Here are just a few examples of “good news” to be found in Lancaster County.

The 'Mountville Mask Mom'

The importance of wearing face masks in public has been stressed by government officials throughout the pandemic. With the high demand for masks, it’s not always easy to find them on store shelves.

Andrea Peters, or the "Mountville Mask Mom" as her Facebook group calls her, decided to take matters into her own hands. She recognized the need for the masks, but she also realized it may be a financial burden for some, especially with the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic.

With the resources at her disposal, Peters began sewing masks for her neighbors and locals in her community.

“I decided I had the skill and resources and came up with a solution to those problems by sewing masks and using a ‘free/pay what you can’ policy,” Peters said. “This way, anyone, no matter financial status, could have access to a mask.”

Once she started making masks, Peters filled up a box with them and placed it at the end of her driveway every morning. Though she doesn't charge for the masks, generous donations left by those who got masks have enabled her to buy more supplies to make more.

To date, Peters has sewn and distributed more than 2,000 masks. For the first few weeks, the mask box would regularly be empty within the first few hours of her putting it at the end of her driveway.

While it’s slowed down a bit recently, she says the box is still usually empty by the evening.

“I hate seeing times of crisis like this,” Peters said. “But the way we have come together as a community has been a true breath of fresh air, even if it means that breath is taken with a mask on.”

The Kalas Foundation donates hand sanitizer to local organizations

Established in 2009, The Kalas Foundation has supported local agencies by ensuring a steady stream of financial assistance remains available.

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Lancaster County, the foundation dedicated their 2020 disbursements causes to those impacted the most by the outbreak.

The Kalas Foundation recently purchased 500 gallons of hand sanitizer and filled 900 bottles for distribution. Most recently, they’ve donated some of their sanitizer to Declaration House and Real Life Ministries, both of which can now safely continue distribute food to families in need.

If you’re located in either Lancaster or Berks County and are in need of hand sanitizer for a community organization, requests can be made by emailing Kym at kcalabretta@kalaswire.com or Rachel at rlheisey@kalaswire.com.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths holds fundraising auction

After Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order forced all non-essential businesses close, those businesses had no means to sell their services or products.

Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths was one of the many businesses forced to close its doors. With a store full of jewelry and no one able to purchase it, Ryan Miller, son of Brent L. Miller’s founder, decided to make the most out of extra time he had on his hands.

Already a fan of auctions, Ryan believed holding one could be a great way to keep his business afloat while also giving back to the community. He and the business' sales manager, Eliel Garcia, started reaching out to their network to gauge interest.

A total of 20 businesses came together and offered over 60 items for the auction. All together, the auction raised $26,851 that went to three separate COVID-19 relief funds − Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Emerald Foundation and TFB Catering.

Miller even received donations from people who didn't buy anything from the auction. On the final day of the auction, a woman called Miller to purchase an $895 watch that not listed on the auction. She told Miller, “I’ll buy this watch if you donate the whole amount to your charity effort.”

Miller initially opted to donate half the amount, but the woman insisted that the entire amount go towards their fundraiser. After a discussion, Miller donated the entire amount.

The auction received donations from: Annie Bailey's, Bed and Bath Affair, Belmont Bean Co, Caruso's Neffsville, Chilangos Mexican Restaurant, Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, Coleson, The Charlie & Beauty by Meg, Details, Fig Industries, Fillings, Foxduck, Horse Inn, In Person Tax Preparations Services, Lancaster Barnstormers, Pappagallo, Per Diem, Rooster Street, Strasburg Railroad, and Weierbach Prosthodontics.

'The Pandemic of Love'

As the virus forced people into isolation during the early stages of the pandemic, some lost their jobs as a result of business closures and faced sudden financial uncertainty.

The Pandemic of Love, a grassroots volunteer-led mutual aid organization, recently created a chapter in Lancaster. The organization started about two months ago and has connected over 132,000 donors with people in need due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This movement was originally started by nationally-recognized activist and mindfulness coach Shelly Tygielski in her home state of Florida. Since its creation, the organization has spread to numerous communities around the country, and now it’s found its way to Lancaster.

The Pandemic of Love’s ability to create personal connections among the locals in any given community is what sets it apart from other organizations providing aid.

Once you complete a "Request for Need" or a "Commitment to Help" form online, volunteers quickly match you to people in your area in a quick, discrete and direct fashion.

“There is no catch,” the organization’s press release reads. “Kind people are introduced to kind people which results in an act of kindness and connection.”

Those living in the Lancaster area who has been negatively affected by COVID-19 can reach out for more details by visiting pandemicoflove.com.