The father of the 12-year-old Columbia girl who was found killed in a freezer Friday morning released a video statement asking people who knew her to share letters and memories to give back to the community.

Dwayne Smith uploaded a video on his YouTube channel Wednesday morning making promises to his daughter Elaina and sharing memories of her. He said in the video that Elaina had so much of her life planned out, from the car she wanted to get when she was older, to what decorations and music she wanted at her sweet 16 birthday party. She also wanted to go to Millersville University like her aunt, Sheriece Smith, and study to become a veterinarian.

"Because my daughter’s not here, I’m gonna help some young lady her first car," Smith said in the video. "I’m going to throw another young lady a banger of a sweet 16. I’m going to chip in for somebody’s college education. And hopefully wherever my daughter is in the expanse of heaven, I hope she looks down on me and she’s proud for the things I’m going to try to do."

Smith said he and Elaina's family were grateful for the community outreach, with food drives and support from the people around them.

Funeral Arrangements Elaina Smith's memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lampeter United Methodist Church, where Elaina's grandfather, John G. Smith, serves as head pastor. Elaina's father Dwayne Smith said the funeral is open to the public.

He asked the community to send letters with memories or compliments for Elaina, where her younger brother would hold on to them and the family could open them over time. He asked letters and donations to be sent to 1390 Columbia Ave, Suite 119, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

"I want nothing but love from now on," Smith said in the video. "I have no room in my heart for anything but love. Because that’s what my daughter taught me."

Jason Shackelford, 39, told Columbia police on Friday that he raped and killed Elaina Smith in her Columbia home the night before and hid her body in a freezer, according to previous reporting. Shackelford was charged Friday with one count of homicide. He's being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail, according to his docket.