Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the 12-year-old girl whose body was found Friday in the basement freezer of a Columbia home.

Elaina Smith, 12, of Columbia, died as a result of strangulation, Diamantoni said Monday morning. He ruled her death a homicide.

Elaina's mother's ex-boyfriend Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death.

Police said Shackelford told the Columbia Borough Police that he raped and killed Elaina at her home in the 500 block of Avenue H Wednesday night into Thursday and told police he hid her body in the freezer.

Shackelford was first detained Friday by the East Lampeter Township police, when they responded to Wyndham Lancaster Hotel on Lincoln Highway East for a domestic disturbance. Police said Shackelford forced Elaina's mother to go to the hotel with Shackelford as they were going through a breakup and asked him to move out.

The woman told police she had been working a night shift Wednesday into Thursday, when her daughter was killed.

Shackelford sent her a text around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the woman told police, saying her daughter was sick and in bed. When she got home from work around 7:45 a.m., she and Shackelford argued, and he showed her that her daughter's bed was empty, saying he had kidnapped her and taken her to New York. He raped the mother before forcing her to go with him to the Wyndham, where he raped her again, the DA's office said.

According to charging documents, Shackelford told police that sometime overnight Wednesday to Thursday, he and Elaina were watching a movie in bed, while her mother was at work. As they watched the movie, Shackelford told police, he raped her, then strangled her to death. After killing her, Shackelford told the police that he drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes for a few hours. At some point during the night took her body down two sets of steps into the basement and put it into a chest freezer.

Shackelford is in Lancaster County Prison and is scheduled to be arraigned by video Tuesday.

Shackelford is a registered sex offender on Pennsylvania's Megan's Law site. According to court records, Shackelford pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in August 2021 to indecent assault, terroristic threats and simple assault stemming from a December 2019 indecent.

He was sentenced to a total of five years of probation in that case, and for another case in which he pleaded guilty the same day to a firearms violation, simple assault and related offenses stemming from a January 2020 incident in East Petersburg in which police said he pointed a gun at a woman at her home and demanded to be let inside.