A lot has changed in the two years since Lancaster County Joining Forces Coalition was formed to fight the opioid epidemic.

Perhaps the most visible was the 36% drop in Lancaster County overdose deaths last year, from 168 in 2017 to 108 in 2018.

“When we started meeting, many people believed that the overdose death rate was going to continue to increase for years to come, so that’s a huge win,” said Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons. “We also know that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Parsons spoke at Joining Forces’ most recent quarterly meeting, which about 50 people attended Friday.

Here are some key takeaways.

After dropping, overdose deaths level off

So far this year — through roughly the middle of September — 79 overdose deaths have been reported in Lancaster County.

If that rate continues for the rest of the year, that would put the county almost exactly on par with last year’s annual total of 108 deaths.

Total overdoses are harder to measure than overdose deaths, but one state registry measuring emergency department visits for overdoses shows county rates fairly stable since the beginning of 2018.

Other factors are shifting

The number of deaths here was markedly higher from April through June than the rest of the year.

And 15 of those deaths in just that quarter involved cocaine, compared to just 19 in all of 2018, according to information presented at the meeting.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Similarly, data shows fentanyl is a factor in more deaths than it used to be, and Joining Forces is working to make sure it’s effectively fighting addiction in general, not just for specific drugs.

Foster care rose, then fell

Crystal Natan, head of the county's Children & Youth Agency, said the opioid epidemic played a big role in statewide foster care numbers, which rose steadily from 2015 through 2018.

In the county, she said, the number of children entering foster care spiked in 2016 and 2017, but dropped in 2018.

In the past few years, she said, the county has greatly increased its focus in engaging family members to help not just with the safety of affected children, but also to help parents overcome whatever challenges they’re facing.