Free KN95 masks will be available Monday as part of a pop-up health clinic at Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster city.

Presented by Lancaster Healthcare Rights to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center at the apartment complex at 520 East End Ave.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings as well as assistance with state pardon and benefit applications also will be available.

Lancaster Healthcare Rights is a committee of Put People First! PA, a statewide grassroots organization campaigning for health care as a human right.

Tammy Rojas, a coordinator for Put People First! PA, said the clinic is a project of survival and the hope is to connect with people.

“It’s not about just providing them a service and walking away from them that day,” Rojas said. “We will be calling these people back, we will be listening to their stories … My bigger hope is to have an opportunity to continue to base-build our organization and come together as a community.”

To volunteer for the pop-up clinic visit putpeoplefirstpa.org. More information about Monday’s clinic can be found at https://fb.me/e/2VMQ5b6rI.