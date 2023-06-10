Several local students graduated June 2 from The Janus School.

The graduates are: Val Do, of Harrisburg; Carter Flood, of Harrisburg; Michael Gerhards, of Annville; Sebastian Guillermo, of Shoemakersville; Caleb Marcott, of Lancaster; Tristan Martin, of Hamburg; Dylan Miller, of Fredericksburg; Shannyn Monaghan, of Mohnton; Aidan Smith, of Wyomissing; Tina Spang, of Mohnton; and Tyler Thompson, of Lancaster.

The school also held its senior awards ceremony with Caleb Marcott earning The Motter Family Award for Creativity in the Arts.