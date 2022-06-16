Several local students graduated June 3 from The Janus School.

The graduates are: Frank Gingrich, of Lancaster; Madison Kauffman, of Wyomissing; Zoe Soderblom, of Mount Joy; and Olive Ziegler, of Auburn.

The school also held its senior awards ceremony. Following are the award recipients:

The Steinman Foundation Citizenship Award: Jackson Geiger and Alexander Pantoja.

The Motter Family Award for Creativity in Arts: Logan Goldyn and Gabriel Roof.

The Founder's Award for Demonstrated Leadership: Caleb Marcott and Frankie Rauch.

The Douglas Atkins Scholar Award: Jaiden Line and Maggie Oliveira.

David Newhouse Communication Award: Carter Flood and Tabyn McCormick.