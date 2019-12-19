Winter (break) is coming.

With the holidays around the corner, Lancaster County students are about to embark on a lengthy winter break.

Most schools kick off vacation with an early dismissal Friday.

Here's when students from each school district are off for the holidays, according to school district calendars.

Cocalico: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Columbia Borough: Early dismissal Dec. 23; off Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

Conestoga Valley: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Donegal: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.

Eastern Lancaster County: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Elizabethtown Area: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Ephrata Area: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Hempfield: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Lancaster: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Manheim Central: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Manheim Township: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Octorara Area: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Penn Manor: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Pequea Valley: Early dismissal Friday; off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Solanco: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Warwick: Off Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.