'The greatest joy': After beating cancer, Mount Joy man Mike Hojnacki beats odds in becoming a father

There will be presents, cookouts and family time Sunday across the nation just like every Father’s Day.

But for Lancaster County’s Mike Hojnacki, this day — as it has for the past eight years — brings with it a sense of introspection and appreciation.

Hojnacki had good reason to believe he might never mark a Father’s Day as a father, and he knows what it took to get here.

Along the way he and his wife learned two life lessons. They are lessons they are working to instill in their two daughters.

It started with a surprise cancer diagnosis in 2011 when he was in the prime of his life as a 22-year-old wrestler, in tip-top shape about to graduate from college.

He soon learned chemotherapy drugs would come with the potential side effect of infertility. It’s why Hojnacki’s oncologist suggested he look into sperm-banking, or sperm cryopreservation, before beginning chemo.

“Long story short, I ended up choosing not to bank sperm,” Hojnacki said.

It’s a decision he shared with his then-girlfriend, Lindsay St. Clair.

“Listen, I may have just made a decision for the both of us,” Hojnacki told St. Clair. “That’s not fair to you. I’m sorry.”

It was the first of a few tests in the relationship and Christian faith of Mike and Lindsay Hojnacki, who have been married for nearly 11 years.

“If God wants us to have kids, we’ll have kids,” Lindsay said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The first priority was Mike’s fight with cancer.

The battle begins

On the left side of Mike’s chest, in white and black ink is a tattoo of an anchor, with the word hope underneath. It stems from the biblical verse Romans 5.

“That was my anchor passage while I was going through cancer,” Mike said.

The back half of the verse ends as follows: “And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

Mike’s first thought something might be wrong came when when he was out of breath after climbing a flight of stairs. It was unusual given he was in peak physical condition, having just completed his collegiate wrestling career at Messiah University.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma after the discovery of a softball-sized tumor in the middle of his chest. Surgery wasn’t an option.

“This is a blood cancer,” Cleveland Clinic oncologist Dr. Brad Pohlman said. “If you cut the tumor out, you’re fooling yourself, it’s just going to grow right back.”

Pohlman treated Mike, an Ohio native, at Cleveland Clinic in 2011. Mike’s treatment consisted of four months of chemotherapy, one month of respite and one month of radiation.

Among the many notes Pohlman kept on Mike during his treatment is the fair amount of nausea Mike experienced in the first couple months of treatment. Pohlman also keeps logs of phone calls from patients between treatments.

“Mike never called,” Pohlman said. “That’s just the kind of person he was. He was going to deal with it himself.”

Mike followed that same path when it came to concerns about fertility raised by his treatment.

‘That was my choice’

Cancer research is continually improving knowledge of the disease as well as its treatment, and much has been learned since Mike’s diagnosis 12 years ago.

Back then there were real concerns that the course of treatment for his cancer — ABVD chemo (an acronym for the drugs Adriamycin, Bleomycin, Vinblastine and Dacarbazine) — could leave him permanently infertile. Studies since have shown that this treatment is likely to cause temporary infertility in most cases.

However, acting on the information they had at the time, Pohlman and the medical team treating Mike brought up the idea of sperm banking to help ensure he would still have the option of fathering children if the cancer treatment left him infertile.

So Mike essentially took a leap of faith on foregoing sperm banking.

“I figured to bank sperm I’d walk in and there’d be a stack of porn,” Mike said. “It’s something I was fighting to stay away from. … I certainly would not look down my nose at someone in that situation. But that was my choice.”

It’s a choice Lindsay respected, the first step in the couple bonding through Mike’s cancer journey. It was a bond that formed even though they were hundreds of miles apart.

The light of parenthood

Mike lived with his parents at their Ohio home as he underwent chemo at Cleveland Clinic. Meanwhile, Lindsay was just beginning a teaching career in Philadelphia.

“This was before Facetime and all that stuff,” Mike said. “We were still doing old-school letter writing. It’s not because we were relegated to letters, but more so the thoughtfulness of letting me know she was thinking about me. She would send a care package every once in awhile.”

Mike said he “learned a lot about Lindsay” as a potential spouse “through the cancer journey.”

It’s one of many reasons he proposed to her two months after finishing radiation. The couple wed July 14, 2012.

Seventeen months later, Mike and Lindsay were excited about the possibility of informing their families of her pregnancy on Christmas Day 2013. But she suffered a miscarriage on Christmas Eve.

At the time, the couple was visiting Mike’s parents in Ohio. The next morning, Mike drove Lindsay across the Pennsylvania border to her family in Johnstown, Cambria County.

“As soon as we woke up,” Lindsay said, “he’s like, ‘We have to get you to your family, to your safe space.’ ”

“I don’t feel like I did anything other than just be there,” Mike recalled of the miscarriage. “I clearly can’t fix this. You support emotionally and physically by holding and hugging.

“The biggest test for me is I moved on a little bit quicker than she did. I was optimistic we’d have a chance to have more kids. It took her longer to get there. That’s where I needed to be patient.”

Lindsay became pregnant again in 2015.

“Anytime you are pregnant after a miscarriage, you are just anxious,” she said. “That fear is always lurking there.”

She gave birth to a girl, Ava, on Feb. 17, 2015.

“There’s a picture of Mike holding Ava,” Lindsay said. “It was the first picture we took of him with her. It’s just one of those moments you can’t believe. Like, wow, he’s a dad, I’m a mom.”

Ava is now 8; younger sister Addison is 6.

“It’s the greatest joy of being a dad in pouring yourself out for someone else,” Mike said. “In providing provision, protection, guidance and love. But it’s also the hardest part about it.”

Parenthood has shined a light on things Mike didn’t want to admit about himself. In particular, it prompted him to evaluate priorities when it came to his personal time.

“I would not have tabbed myself as a selfish person,” he said. “Then I had kids and I’m like, ‘There it is.’ ”

Anchoring their faith

Dan Gable, considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, is also known for this quote: “Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.”

“I disagree with that,” said wrestling Olympian Brandon Slay, who has known Mike for years. “Once you’ve been a father, then wrestling is easy.”

Slay won an Olympic gold medal in 2000. He’s the executive director and head coach of the Pennsylvania Olympic Training Center and a father of four.

“The first thing I think about Mike is he’s faithful and he’s a leader,” Slay said. “All the times I’ve been around him, it’s never an up-or-down thing. He’s always consistent, humble, organized and intelligent.”

Those interactions with Slay have come for Mike through his professional career. He has spent the entirety of it working for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, starting as the organization’s representative in Philadelphia in June 2012 and working his way up to FCA’s Pennsylvania state director, a role he’s been in since November 2021.

His office is tucked away in a first-floor corner of the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.

His career success partly stems from his thirst for knowledge.

“It’s actually a problem,” he said. “I’m always trying to listen to podcasts, YouTube videos. I’m a big reader.”

It makes sense then to learn that Mike, the oldest of three boys growing up, recently read a book titled, “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters.” Within the book is a section about the importance of a father showing affection toward and spending quality time with a daughter.

“Mike latches onto goals,” Lindsay said. “His goal is to be there for those girls.”

A stay-at-home mother since Addison’s birth, Lindsay made that comment as she was being interviewed for this story while walking around East Petersburg Community Pool on a recent weekday evening. Mike splashed in the pool with Ava and Addison.

“Even tonight coming to the pool,” Lindsay said. “After working all day, he will come home and he will continue to give of himself when he does not feel like it.”

“I have all kinds of things I want to leave behind for my kids,” Mike said. “But that hope piece is at the top of my list.”

It’s why Addison’s middle name is Hope.

“Ava and Addi will know their mom and I put our hope in Jesus,” Mike said. “They’re going to have hard stuff happen to them. … I don’t want it to happen. But if you breathe air long enough, something tough is going to happen to you.”

Faith and hope are the two life lessons Mike and Lindsay learned through cancer, a miscarriage and now parenthood.

They are lessons already being put to the test for the Hojnackis, who now live in Mount Joy. Addison has a health condition that increases her risk of childhood cancer. She goes for checkups every three months.

“Sometimes fear overwhelms me,” Lindsay said. “But not Mike. … I appreciate that about him so much as a husband and a father.”