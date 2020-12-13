What was initially expected to be a light snow shower in Lancaster County is now predicted to be much bigger.

According to AccuWeather, there's a 61 percent chance of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, accumulating in an inch or two. This snow fall could last until 4 p.m. on Monday.

The brunt of the storm, however, isn't expected to hit Lancaster County until Wednesday morning.

Quick-hitting snow to precede potential blockbuster storm across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast: https://t.co/Qt9Pkus0xq — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 13, 2020

AccuWeather predicts the county could get hit with 8 to 12 inches of snow on Wednesday, giving it a 61 percent chance of happening. The snow is expected to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and continue until Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

The county is also expected to see some ice accumulation during the storm. AccuWeather predicts there's a 59 percent chance Lancaster County gets 0.05 to 0.15 inches of ice.

"The swath of heaviest snow and highest snowfall accumulation is dependent on the exact track of the storm, and small changes in where the storm tracks can lead to big changes in the amounts of snowfall for a given location," explains AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The National Weather Service predicts there's a 90 percent chance of snow precipitation on Wednesday, but the weather agency hasn't predicted how much snow will fall.

