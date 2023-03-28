McCaskey High School Senior Frances Brogan will graduate before she sees what she calls "fair” public education funding for her peers, but she hopes by fighting for it now, it’ll at least benefit her younger siblings.

Brogan, School District of Lancaster Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara and Instructional Coach Amanda Aikens all shared a similar sentiment at a news conference in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom Tuesday morning: Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget is a move in the right direction, but falls short of what the poorest districts in Pennsylvania need.

“It’s essential for us to remember that the fight is far from over,” Brogan said. “Governor Shapiro’s proposed education budget remains insufficient.”

Reading School District Superintendent Jennifer Murray and Pottstown School District Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez were also at the news conference, which was one of five simultaneous conferences across the state calling for legislators to resolve inequities in public school funding.

Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget proposal includes $8.42 billion in basic education funding and $1.44 billion in special education funding, which is an increase of about 10.5% and nearly 8% over last year, respectively. The state’s 2022-23 budget, however, included a $768 million increase for a total of $7.63 billion in basic education funding and a $100 million increase for a total of $1.34 billion in special education funding – plus $225 million in Level Up funding.

Pennsylvania’s Level Up program directs funds to the 100 most underserved districts in the state (including Lancaster County’s SDL, Ephrata Area School District and Columbia Borough). Shapiro didn’t include any new Level Up funding in his budget.

SDL received nearly $4 million of Level Up funding from the state’s 2022-23 budget.

“Any dollar we don’t get, that’s just one sacrifice we have to make,” Przywara said. “With each new dollar we get, we only really can invest anywhere from 40 to 60 cents on every dollar, because we’re still making up from the recurring deficits for the last more than a decade.”

Przywara and Aikens both testified on behalf of SDL in a Commonwealth Court case where the district was a petitioner. The Commonwealth Court judge ruled Feb. 7 in favor of SDL and five other public school districts and declared the state’s public education funding system unconstitutional.

Objections have been filed challenging that ruling, and an appeal could keep the matter in court well into 2024. In his first budget as governor on March 7, Shapiro did not address the issue head on, but said he plans to work with the Legislature to come up with a new funding framework.

Aikens argued that the budget falls short of serving urban districts like SDL, which has “extremely unique needs.” The area, she said, lacks a strong tax base because the city is home to many nontaxable properties, lacks the space for major development that could be taxed and the families in the district are more likely to face poverty.

“When you are funding public education and you give everyone a Band-Aid for the same thing, you aren’t providing fair and equitable education for students,” Aikens said. “It is unfair to our residents and to our students to shoulder the burden of inequitable funding.”

For example, Przywara said that because the state’s funding doesn’t go toward construction, the district needs to increase real estate taxes by at least 1.75% each year to fund an expected $250 million in building projects over the next six to seven years.

SDL’s millage rate – currently at 23.35 – is one of the highest in the county, second only to Columbia Borough’s 26.46 mills. An owner of an average-priced home in the SDL community assessed at $162,210 will pay $3,787.60 in school taxes.