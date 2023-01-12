Hector Rafael Burgos-Torres was a family man, his cousin said.

Vanessa Zeitler, 36, said she and Burgos-Torres grew up together in Puerto Rico before he moved to Pennsylvania when he was about 19 years old. She described him as a loving man, and said he was planning to visit her at her home in Casa Grande, Arizona.

That visit will never come.

Burgos-Torres died the morning of Jan. 8 after a shooting in the Lincoln West Apartment complex in Mountville, two days after his 35th birthday. The complex is on Route 462 near the Mountville exit off Route 30.

“The family is devastated,” Zeitler said. “They are trying to find out what happened. They don't really believe that he’s dead, you know?”

Burgos-Torres worked as a manufacturing plant laborer, enjoyed working on cars and going fishing, they wrote in an obituary. Zeitler said everyone in his family affectionately called him “Bostel,” but she always called him “Junito.”

The Lancaster District Attorney's Office confirmed handguns were involved in the shooting, but declined to answer questions about where the shooting took place. Other people were at the scene during the incident, which was reported to 911 as a burglary. No charges have been filed.

Burgos-Torres lived on the top floor of the apartment building where he was killed, with the location of death listed as an apartment on the ground floor. A woman seen going into Burgos-Torres' apartment Thursday afternoon declined to comment.

Earlier this week, police tape was in the stairwell of the building. There were no signs of forced entry at the ground floor apartment where the 911 call was made from.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, with Burgos-Torres' uncle, Pastor Nelson Burgos, officiating. He will be buried at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.