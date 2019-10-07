The deadline for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is today.
Here are three simple ways to register.
— Online: Those with internet access can visit bit.ly/RegisterPennsylvania and complete the voter registration form. You’ll need your Pennsylvania driver’s license or ID card for some of the information.
— By mail: On the same website, online users can download the voter registration form, fill it out and mail it to the Lancaster County registration office, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, Lancaster, 17603. Applications must be received by close of business or postmarked by Monday.
— In person at the county registration office or at government agencies such as PennDOT photo or driver’s license centers or public assistance offices. For a full list of state government offices that offer voter registration services, visit votespa.com.