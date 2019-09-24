Cost breakdown

Here are some of the factors contributing to Christian Street Garage’s $28 million budget, and their associated costs:

Removal of asbestos and demolition of annex: $1.75 million

Structural costs due to challenging geology: $3.25 million

Other added material costs: $2.4 million

Ramp from Duke Street: $500,000

Aesthetics (cladding, screening): $2.1 million

Library: $5 million

TOTAL: $15 million

Source: Benchmark Construction