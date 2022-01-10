The Calving Corner has returned to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for 2022 and has produced its first calves.

Twins were just born Monday morning at about 8 to Candy of Burk-Lea Farms in Chambersburg. Watch that livestream, below:

The first calf arrived at 5:42 p.m. Saturday. Hailey from Mercer Vu Farms in Mercersburg was the first cow in labor at the Farm Show and gave birth to a heifer calf, Midnight. Shortly after, another calf, Shadow, was born at 6:51 p.m.

On Sunday, three more calves, Lilly, Caroline and Raspberry, were born from Mercer Vu Farms.

The exhibit, which was virtual in 2021, is located in Northeast Hall at the Farm Show in Harrisburg and is hosting several farms over the course of the farm show.

Livestreaming of the Calving Corner can be found on its Facebook page or YouTube page.

​To sign up for text alerts so you can get notified when cows are close to giving birth, text calvingcorner to 833-985-1834.

Watch the first birth below: