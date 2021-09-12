Tethered to a heavy-duty cable, a commercial dumpster splashed and scraped Saturday as it was pulled by a tow truck across the bed of the Conestoga River, where it had been swamped for more than a week.

“I got the biggest catch in the river this morning,” said Joe Van Marter, joking about the cleanup effort he assisted as a member of the Conestoga River Club.

Van Marter had spent the morning paddling a kayak and wading in the waters as he worked to tether the dumpster before it was pulled onto a riverbank just outside of Lancaster city limits in the outskirts of Manheim Township.

“It’s absolutely important to get this … debris out of the river,” Van Marter said, explaining that club members see themselves as stewards of the waterway.

That means they are committed to cleaning any impairments with hopes of preserving the river as a clean, safe place to recreate for future generations, according to Todd Roy, the club’s president. After recent heavy rainfall, they have their work cut out for them, he said.

Earlier in the week, Roy said he first spotted the dumpster while kayaking on the river in the days after Sept. 1, when as much as 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Lancaster County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed over the region.

Flooding caused by the inundation, Roy said, likely carried the dumpster, which eventually floated to its resting point in the river.

Assortment of debris

In fact, Ida’s rainfall carried seemingly countless pieces of litter into the Conestoga, Roy said, adding that the dumpster wasn’t the only large item.

Roy said he saw broken decking, picnic tables and park-style benches, as well as a portable toilet, which he saw tangled up in a tree. That’s in addition to tarps and plastic sheeting and other smaller items wrapped around the riverbanks’ vegetation, he said.

“When we did our paddle ... we found some interesting stuff,” Roy said, explaining that the earlier kayaking trip was made to assess the river after the large storm. “There is a ridiculous number of inflatable kayaks and pool floaties in there right now.”

And that’s not to mention all of the natural debris, he said, referring to tree limbs and other vegetation washed by Ida’s rainfall into the Conestoga, which swelled to 18.49 feet deep before cresting — the third-highest depth recorded in the river, according to the National Weather Service.

“Man-made trash is actually less than natural debris,” Roy said, giving his post-storm assessment of the Conestoga, which flows for more than 60 miles before dumping into the Susquehanna River at Safe Harbor. “You can’t go 10 feet without seeing a tree down or broken.”

In fact, Roy said, a forested buffer planted to prevent storm runoff was severely damaged by the swollen river in Lancaster Township — specifically near a property that’s being eyed as the site for construction of a new Lancaster County jail.

Emily Smedley, a Lancaster Clean Water Partners spokeswoman, said the damage was “so sad” because the buffer, at 6 years old, was “well established.”

Efforts to repair the area are already being discussed by the partners, a group of conservation-focused organizations working to clean the county’s impaired streams, Smedley said.

‘It’s not even conceivable’

“There was also lots of tree debris that has piled up in the Conestoga near bridges,” she said.

Early last week, Roy showed off photos of a debris pile stuck on a bridge that carries Willow Street Pike over the river near the Dirty Ol’ Tavern in Lancaster Township. Roy described the pile as bigger than his residential garage.

Piles like that, Roy said, can present navigation hazards to boaters floating the river, while also causing other problems during periods of heavy rain, acting as natural dams that can increase flooding.

“The next high water event could be significantly worse because of it,” he said.

While it’s important that debris is removed from the waterway, Roy admitted that the scale of the problem means it’s not likely something that can be addressed immediately.

But in the meantime, Roy and other members of the Conestoga River Club are committed to removing as much litter, including large items, as they can.

And there is a lot of it, Roy said, mentioning a large number of tires, 5-gallon buckets and 50-gallon drums.

“I could pull 100 tires a month for the next five years,” he said. “There are so many tires in the river that it’s not even conceivable.”

Saturday’s dumpster removal was just part of fulfilling that commitment, Roy said, adding that he hopes to return the trash receptacle to its owner.

While Van Marter was in the waterway Saturday morning, employees of two local towing companies — Cabbage Hill Garage Towing and Morgan Towing — worked on a riverbank near the northern end of Riverside Avenue, where they were eventually able to pull the dumpster out.

As it was dragged along the riverbed, the metal container occasionally got hung up on rock, and at one point it sank, completely submerged in deep water.

“It was a little deeper than I thought,” Van Marter said, guessing the depth was as great as 6 feet at points.

All told, the effort took about an hour.

Effort ongoing

And it’s not the first dumpster that club members helped to remove from the river; a dumpster that had been in the water for about a decade was removed earlier this year, Roy said. The club’s members fixed it up and plan to put it to use, filling it with litter removed from the Conestoga during cleanup projects.

“We will be putting it into service,” Roy said. “Even in the wintertime, even if we are not in the water, there are opportunities to go out and clean up the parks and the launch areas and various points where the public can get to the river.”

In fact, it was in use Saturday in the area of the damaged buffer, where Roy led an on-land cleanup with about a half dozen people picking up litter — much of it deposited by Ida.

On Saturday morning, Roy celebrated ongoing, collaborative cleanup efforts, which locally have been spearheaded by both public and private conservationists.

Still, a third dumpster remains stuck in the river, he said, hopeful that it can be removed soon.

Though Ida’s rainfall exacerbated the Conestoga’s litter problem, Roy said he isn’t discouraged and remains steadfast in his commitment to cleaning the waterway.

“That’s just nature flexing its muscles,” Roy said. “We know that problem, and our work is ongoing.”