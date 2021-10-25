Lancaster County will be approaching its best fall foliage colors in the coming days, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Peak colors in the area are about a week away, likely to be reached sometime over the weekend or early next week, according to DCNR.

Forests in the region are still largely green due to unseasonably warm weather, stalling progress, but some slight color can be seen on maples, birch and understory species like spicebush. Oaks and poplars have been slow to turn color.

Some attractive fall colors can already be found on the Wertz Tract on Texter Mountain in nearby Berks County.

An abrupt shift in cooler fall temperatures started a noticeable change in foliage colors across much of southern Pennsylvania, according to DCNR.

This week up through Wednesday “will be optimal for widespread, vivid fall color in Pennsylvania,” DCNR said, especially across the central Appalachians, which are just beginning to reach best color. Colors are already fading or past peak in some northern parts of the state.