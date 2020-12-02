An important update to the revised guidance announced last week by the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education is the requirement for schools in counties with high COVID-19 rates to fill out and submit an attestation form.

A what?

The form, which was due to the state Education Department by 5 p.m. Monday, is meant to mitigate the spread of the virus by ensuring schools comply with health and safety measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, closing schools when necessary and conducting contact tracing and sanitizing when cases arise.

Here’s what else you need to know about the new attestation form requirement.

Who needs to submit an attestation form?

Public school entities — including school districts, charter schools, career and technology centers and intermediate units — in counties with substantial community transmission for two or more consecutive weeks must submit the form to the state Department of Education and post it to their website.

Counties with substantial community transmission have at least 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents or a percent positivity rate of 10% or greater. Currently, 66 of 67 Pennsylvania counties fit these criteria. Lancaster County has been in the substantial category since Nov. 6.

What does the form say?

The two-page document describes in legalese how the state is experiencing its highest daily COVID-19 case counts since the pandemic began, “resulting in increased hospitalizations, nearly 10,000 deaths and heightened risk to the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.” It reiterates the state’s recommendation that schools in counties with substantial community transmission shift to remote-only instruction.

It then asks schools to mark whether they are offering in-person instruction to “all or some” of their students. If a school district is offering some form of in-person instruction, then it must select that school district leaders have read the state’s most recent face covering order and associated reopening guidance and promise to comply with and enforce such procedures.

The school entity's top administrator — most likely the superintendent — and board president must sign.

What happens if school districts don’t comply?

Schools that didn’t submit their attestation form by Monday’s deadline, as well as those that submit the form in time but don’t comply with the aforementioned mitigation strategies as promised, are required to immediately shift to remote-only instruction and suspend all extracurricular activities, including sports.

How is the state monitoring compliance?

That’s not necessarily clear.

From state Department of Education spokeswoman Kendall Alexander: “In terms of enforcing the attestation, PDE and DOH are continuing to work together to manage instances on a case by case basis. We will share details concerning complaint issues as they arise.”

Which Lancaster County schools have submitted their forms?

LNP | LancasterOnline has confirmed that all 17 Lancaster County school districts — plus La Academia Partnership Charter School, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 — have submitted their attestation forms. Every school district indicated that all or some of their students are learning in-person.

Except some aren’t.

A handful of county schools shut down in-person learning this week to play it safe after Thanksgiving break.

At School District of Lancaster, students districtwide are learning remotely until at least Jan. 25, 2021.

However, schools that plan to resume in-person instruction in any capacity — in this case, all of them — must submit an attestation form.