The achievement gap among Lancaster County schools on display in 2019 PSSA/Keystone results

At least this is clear according to the latest batch of standardized test scores released this week by the state: A significant gap still exists between Lancaster County’s high- and low-performing schools.
One noticeable difference between the two groups: Poverty.
School districts like Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Township have historically performed well. Meanwhile, Columbia Borough, La Academia Partnership Charter School and School District of Lancaster — schools with far higher rates of economically disadvantaged students — consistently fall below average.
This year is no exception.
Here’s what we learned from the results of 2019’s Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exams.
Manheim Township, L-S impress.
Among the top performers on the PSSA and Keystones were Hempfield, L-S, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Cocalico, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Manheim Township, alone, had three of the highest-performing schools: Neff, Nitrauer and Reidenbaugh elementary schools.
The percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced at Neff was 89% in English language arts, 84% in math and 96% in science. Those percentages were 86%, 79% and 94% at Nitrauer, and 87%, 77% and 98% at Reidenbaugh.
“The academic performance of all of our students is really a testament to our strong curriculum and the instruction and support provided by our teachers, our school staff, and our parents,” Manheim Township spokeswoman Marcie Brody said.
Lampeter-Strasburg High School had the strongest Keystone results, as the percentage of students scoring at least proficient was 85% in algebra, 84% in biology and 86% in literature.
“While we don’t focus on the results of one assessment,” L-S Superintendent Kevin Peart said, “it’s great to see that the hard work of our students and staff is paying off.”
Low-performing schools still struggling.
With PSSA proficiency rates of 43% in English, 23% in math and 56% in science, Columbia was one of the three lowest performing schools or school districts in Lancaster County. The other two: School District of Lancaster (39%, 21% and 49%, respectively) and La Academia (22%, 2% and 13%, respectively).
Officials from those schools said they hope to spark growth with curriculum improvements and better instructional coaching.
On the Keystones, La Academia, a publicly funded charter school in Lancaster city, struggled with proficiency rates of 35% in algebra, 40% in biology and 50% in literature. That’s a rather significant improvement from last year, however, when students scored 20%, 0% and 24%, respectively.
“While La Academia has had historically some of the worst scores in the county, we are committed to doing better,” school Principal Tommy Henley said. “We have aligned our practices, developed a stronger curriculum, follow a comprehensive coaching model and have embedded scaffolded supports for our students.”
The toughest subject, by far, is math.
It’s clear that math remains a significant challenge for students in Lancaster County and beyond.
On the PSSA, no county districts achieved a combined proficiency rate in math above 62%. The state average was 42%.
Math proficiency rates at individual schools ranged from 0% at Phoenix Academy, an alternative school in Lancaster, to 84% at Neff.
On the Keystones, most local students performed better than the state proficiency average in algebra — 63%.
Tests still matter — somewhat.
While standardized tests help schools gauge where students are struggling, school officials said poor test results aren’t the end of the world.
“We do not consider the results absolute," said Carol Powell, Lancaster’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, “but they are important in guiding our curricular and instructional planning.”
Columbia is “concentrating on overall student success before and after graduation, with less emphasis on a one time per year test and more emphasis on careers,” said its superintendent, Tom Strickler, in an email.
Brody, of Manheim Township, agreed that tests are an “educational tool” but said “they do not measure the success of the whole child.”