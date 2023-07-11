Editor's note: This story was originally published in July 2016 and has since been updated.

Heavy thunderstorms brought more than two inches of rain to Lancaster County over the weekend.

While the rain brought some relief following a dry stretch, there have been other days in the county's history that brought much more rainfall.

The storms made us wonder: What are the wettest days in Lancaster County history? Here's the answer, based on over a century of data from the Millersville University Weather Information Center, which has records dating to 1914.

The chart below shows the 30 rainiest dates in Lancaster County during that time period.

Far and away, the biggest one-day rainfall total was generated by Tropical Storm Agnes, which sat over eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York State for three days. Flooding took 72 lives and caused billions of dollars in damage.

On June 22, 1972, Agnes dropped 8.46 inches of rain on Lancaster County, leading to 10 deaths here and causing major flooding and damage in many parts of the county.

The second biggest total was 6.6 inches that fell on Sept. 18, 1927. That deluge resulted in the drowning of a child and forced the rescues of motorists from trees and residents from the roofs of their homes in Paradise, according to newspaper reports at the time.

The third biggest total was just over a decade ago in 2010, when officially 6.0 inches fell on Sept. 30, though localized totals ranged from 3.5 to 7 inches around the county. The torrential downpours forced schools to close early, prompted a state of emergency in Lancaster County and resulted in dozens of water rescues.

Worse flooding had occurred a year earlier, when the remnants of two storms — Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee — swept over the county a week apart. Irene dumped more than 3 inches of rain here in late August, and Lee followed up with nearly 9 inches over four days.

But the biggest one-day total during that stretch was 3.11 inches on Sept. 7, 2011, ranking it well down the list of wettest individual days in Lancaster County.

The most recent deluge of rain came two years ago in 2021 during Hurricane Ida. The Conestoga River recorded its third highest crest in history as Lancaster County was hit with 4.73 inches of rainfall, the 12th most in the county's history.