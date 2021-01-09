The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show begins this morning. To keep public safety the top priority, the entire show will be virtual this year — but that doesn't mean there won't be several fun, engaging events and panels for watchers to enjoy.

Today's festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Caroline Zerby, of Snyder County. The show will be packed with events for the remainder of the day and concludes at 7 p.m. with its goodnight story.

The show has something for everyone, but we've picked out three of the most interesting from today's events list. The full schedule for today can be found here.

Every event from today will be accessible from the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Some events and panels do require a preregistration.

Here are three events and panels to check out on the first day of the Farm Show.

8 a.m.: Butter Sculpting Tutorial

Have you ever wanted to learn how to sculpt butter? Well, you're in luck. The first event of this year's show will be a butter sculpting tutorial lead by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, two long-time butter sculptors for the Farm Show.

They'll demonstrate tips and techniques to ensure your butter creation is done like a pro. You'll then be able to enter your sculpture into the "Butter Up!" contest, the Farm Show's annual butter sculpture competition.

The tutorial will be available to watch on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

12 p.m.: Kitchen Kids: Classic Blended Burger

Make sure your apron and chef hat are handy for this one. This virtual tutorial is tailored for kids, but anyone is welcomed to join in on the kitchen festivities. The recipe will be posted on the Farm Show's website for everyone to follow along with.

The cooking lesson will be livestreamed on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

3 p.m.: Farm Tour: Blue Dog Farms, New Freedom

Blue Dog Farms will hold a virtual tour of their farm during the first day of this year's Farm Show. The farm raises their animals in a low-stress, natural environment.

The tour can be watched on the Farm Show's Facebook page or the Pennsylvania Cable Network.