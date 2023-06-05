Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Tuesday, May 30, and Sunday, June 4.

1. Authorities seize $290,000 of THC products from Lancaster convenience stores

Last Thursday, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced the results of a two-day operation in April when drug task force detectives snagged nearly $300,000 worth of snacks and merchandise infused with controlled substances from convenience stores and smoke shops across the county.

The detectives issued warnings to 43 stores selling products — some of them direct knockoffs of brand-name goods — that contain forms of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

The drug task force haul included knockoffs of Ruffles potato chips, Nerds candy, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats and the breakfast cereals Frosted Flakes and Cookie Crisp. The products used identical packaging with labels noting their THC content.

2. Philly-based Honeygrow to open 1st Lancaster County restaurant in Manheim Twp. shopping center

A Philadelphia-based restaurant chain featuring made-to-order salads, stir fry dishes, and honey-topped fruit cups is making plans for its first Lancaster County location.

Honeygrow, which operates 33 fast-casual restaurants, will be building a new one at Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegmans-anchored shopping center across from Long’s Park.

The 2,500-square-foot Honeygrow restaurant at 1100 Christopher Place will be built next to Miller’s Ale House, across the street from where Shake Shack opened its new drive-thru restaurant last month.

3. Long's Park Summer Music Series 2023: Here's the lineup for the free, outdoor summer concert series

The concert season kicked off yesterday with Washington, D.C., swing and jazz group Swingology.

The season continues with weekly concerts on Sundays, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Notable performers at this year's summer music series include Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and duo Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar.

4. Lancaster city increases police presence, 101NQ owner hires private security for Ewell Plaza area

Timbrel Chyatee, owner of a high-end clothing boutique in the 100 block of North Queen Street, reached a tipping point last week.

Chyatee was showing two new customers around her eponymous store, when she was alerted to a person outside the store’s front windows. She said she saw a man punching the air and kicking an ATM before falling down the steps outside of her shop. It was clear to Chyatee by looking into the man’s eyes that he was “not in a right state of mind.”

Experiences like Chyatee’s have resulted in increased security and police presence around 101 N. Queen St. and in Ewell Plaza. Real estate investment and development company Zamagias, which owns the 101NQ building, has contracted with York-based Schaad Detective Agency to assign personnel to monitor the exterior of the building.

5. City stabbing victim in serious condition: police

Lancaster city police say a person was stabbed Tuesday night and is in serious condition.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported to a treatment facility.