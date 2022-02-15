'That's how we're used to': Friends, family rebuild barn destroyed by fire in East Donegal Township [before and after]

As flames burned through the upper level of the Fishers' barn on Thursday night, a family member was already measuring and getting an idea of the materials needed to rebuild the barn.

Four days later, it was complete.

Motorists driving past the property, which rests about 200 yards off of Kraybill Church Road near Mount Joy, would be hard-pressed to noticed a fire destroyed the barn less than a week ago.

At least eight engines and more than a dozen tankers responded to the fire reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

One of the residents of the farm, Emma Fisher, said that some farm animals died in the fire, but for the most part, all the guinea pigs and other animals on the lower level were unscathed, The hay and straw saved the floor, she added.

In all, there were at least two dozen or so people helping the rebuild in the days following the fire.

"We had a pretty good crew," Fisher said, estimating that 60 people came out out to help on the first day of building, 70 on the following day and roughly 20 or so to put the finishing touches on the barn.

"That's how we're used to," Fisher said, speaking of the Plain Sect community's willingness to help in times of need.

Fisher wasn't sure what caused the fire, and messages left with fire officials weren't returned Tuesday morning.