The water tank next to the Lafayette Fire Co. looks as though it's dressing up as a ghost for Halloween, or perhaps as an installation by the environmental artist Christo.
The reality is more prosaic: It's covered by sheeting because it's being repainted, said Cindy McCormick, deputy public works director for Lancaster city.
It's part of a $2.1 million refurbishment project that includes installation of pipe and a mixing system to improve water quality.
The work has been under way since spring and should wrap up by year's end, McCormick said.
The city’s public water system serves about a quarter of all Lancaster County residents, extending into nine nearby municipalities.