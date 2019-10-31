Lafayette Water Tower
The water tower next to Lafayette Fire Co. in the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway East, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The water tank next to the Lafayette Fire Co. looks as though it's dressing up as a ghost for Halloween, or perhaps as an installation by the environmental artist Christo

The reality is more prosaic: It's covered by sheeting because it's being repainted, said Cindy McCormick, deputy public works director for Lancaster city.

It's part of a $2.1 million refurbishment project that includes installation of pipe and a mixing system to improve water quality.

The work has been under way since spring and should wrap up by year's end, McCormick said.

The city’s public water system serves about a quarter of all Lancaster County residents, extending into nine nearby municipalities.