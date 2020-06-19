Gay, lesbian and transgender workers can no longer be discriminated against by their employers the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday, but Pennsylvania legislation doesn't do enough to protect its LGBTQ residents, elected officials said during a Lancaster County Democratic Committee meeting on LGBTQ+ protections.

Rep. Mike Sturla, Lancaster City Council Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Rep. Brian Sims, a Philadelphia Democrat, answered several questions concerning LGBTQ protections throughout the meeting, which was streamed on Facebook.

A recurring theme throughout the forum was that despite the Supreme Court's ruling, LGBTQ people are likely to continue to face discrimination elsewhere.

Lancaster city implemented an anti-discrimination law in 1991, Smith-Wade-El said, but the law only protects those within the city limits. When LGBTQ people visit other municipalities, they may not be provided the same protections.

“You can travel for miles in Lancaster County and basically hopscotch whether you’re an American citizen or not,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Smith-Wade-El noted that Pennsylvania still doesn't have full protections for people to use hygiene facilities that align with their gender identity. Sims added that he is white and cisgender. A trans person of color is provided the same protections as Sims, he said. Both Smith-Wade-El and Sims are members of the LGBTQ community.

The lack of protections “forces people to triage: Are you going to be yourself or are you going to be a version of somebody else that others will think is palatable," Sims said. "That kind of fear isn't fair to anybody."

What are stumbling blocks that prevent protections for LGBTQ people in Pennsylvania?

The Fairness Act, which would add LGBTQ protections to Pennsylvania’s Human Relations Act, was first introduced in 2015 and has yet to be passed. The protections would include protections from discrimination at work, housing and in public.

Sims and Sturla both pointed to the conservative majority of the House of Representatives for preventing protections for the LGBTQ community from being passed statewide.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But Sturla noted the power of people.

“As a representative, my job is to represent my constituents,” he said.

Non-urban LGBTQ people are the "most powerful people" in Pennsylvania, Sims added. Constituents in more rural areas can have a larger impact on their elected officials than those in larger cities.

"If the answer to LGBTQ inequality for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, we'd have that by now," he said.

When Lancaster city implemented a non-discrimination law in 1991, it must have had influence on neighboring cities, Sims said.

What other efforts are expected in the near future?

In addition to the Fairness Act, Sims said several other bills on the spectrum of LGBTQ civil rights are in the works.

Several of these include a ban on conversion-therapy abuse, protection from discrimination of housing and public accommodations, access to HIV/AIDs prevention drugs, legislation against LGBTQ hate crimes and enacting marriage equality legislation in Pennsylvania.

Smith-Wade-El said his focus is on trans people of color within his community. In addition to protections against LGBTQ and racial discrimination, trans people of color need "positive rights" — health care, housing, fair wages and more — he said.

"Just because they can't be discriminated against in one way does not mean that they're not at a higher risk for poverty, disease, illness or homelessness," the city council president said.