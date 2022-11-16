Gas prices will be the highest they’ve ever been for Thanksgiving travel this year.

“Nationally, it’s going to be about 30 cents more than last year and I would assume Lancaster would also very likely be at its highest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has tracked station-level data for two decades.

Thanksgiving travel forecast Experts are predicting more people will travel this year for Thanksgiving than last year despite the highest gas prices for the holiday. And weather - at least for the mid-Atlantic region - will be favorable for travelers, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather in State College. Larson said it's a bit early to be certain but he said the travel days leading up to Thanksgiving are forecast to be sunny and free of rain and show. Daytime temperatures will be mild, reaching a high of 50 to 55. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s. Travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, between Wednesday and Nov. 27, is back to prepandemic levels this year with 1.5% increase over 2021, according to AAA. AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s 98% of pre-pandemic volume. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. Most travelers will drive to their destinations as they did last year: by car. Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car, according to AAA. While Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen – up 0.4% from 2021 – car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels. A survey of 1,314 GasBuddy users found 20% more planned to hit the road for Thanksgiving weekend this year with 21% of respondents saying they were choosing not to drive due to high fuel prices. Fewer are citing high gas prices impacting their travel plans, according to GasBuddy. In 2021, more than half of respondents said gas prices were affecting travel plans. This year 46% cited high gas prices impacted travel plans. Based on the survey, GasBuddy predicted travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Nov. 25 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Twenty-three percent of respondents to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving survey say they’ll spend one to three hours in the car, compared to 2021, when most indicated they’d travel less than an hour away.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30 cents higher than last year, and more than 20 cents higher than the previous Thanksgiving record of $3.44 set in 2012.

In Lancaster, a survey of gas prices Wednesday morning showed the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.13 for a gallon. That is 48 cents more than the average last year, as recorded by GasBuddy.

On Wednesday, prices for a gallon of regular in Lancaster County ranged from a low of $3.81 to a high of $4.19.

The silver lining may be that prices have dipped recently, said AAA Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Jason Kirsch. A week ago the average price of regular in Pennsylvania was $4.10 a gallon. AAA reports the state average was $4.07 on Wednesday.

“The main reason is that the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has held steady for the past several weeks,” Kirsch said.

Some people might say price changes, which have drifted downward over the last few weeks, reflect the election, DeHaan said, but gas fluctuations are “far more nuanced.”

DeHaan said there are many factors influencing gas prices. Top factors influencing record-breaking gas prices are due to less global refining capacity and sanctions brought on by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Demand typically declines every winter, DeHaan noted. People tend to drive less as it gets colder. However, this year international demand remains high as European countries seek to avoid Russian oil as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Also, COVID-19 is still influencing gas prices. DeHaan said about a quarter of refineries were permanently shut down during the pandemic leaving the industry with less capacity to refine oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, refining makes up 20% of the gasoline price while crude costs make up 56%.

DeHaan anticipates gas prices to ease in 2023 as demand will be lower in the United States due to slower growth. Meanwhile, heating and diesel fuel prices will increase as demand puts pressure on refining capacity.

The World Bank said last month that it expects energy prices to decline by 11% in 2023 after this year's 60% surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although slower global growth and COVID restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall.

