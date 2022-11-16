Gas prices will be the highest they’ve ever been for Thanksgiving travel this year.
“Nationally, it’s going to be about 30 cents more than last year and I would assume Lancaster would also very likely be at its highest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has trackedstation-level datafor two decades.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30 cents higher than last year, and more than 20 cents higher than the previous Thanksgiving record of $3.44 set in 2012.
In Lancaster, a survey of gas prices Wednesday morning showed the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.13 for a gallon. That is 48 cents more than the average last year, as recorded by GasBuddy.
On Wednesday, prices for a gallon of regular in Lancaster County ranged from a low of $3.81 to a high of $4.19.
The silver lining may be that prices have dipped recently, said AAA Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Jason Kirsch. A week ago the average price of regular in Pennsylvania was $4.10 a gallon. AAAreports the state average was $4.07 on Wednesday.
“The main reason is that the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has held steady for the past several weeks,” Kirsch said.
Some people might say price changes, which have drifted downward over the last few weeks, reflect the election, DeHaan said, but gas fluctuations are “far more nuanced.”
DeHaan said there are many factors influencing gas prices. Top factors influencing record-breaking gas prices are due to less global refining capacity and sanctions brought on by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Demand typically declines every winter, DeHaan noted. People tend to drive less as it gets colder. However, this year international demand remains high as European countries seek to avoid Russian oil as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Also, COVID-19 is still influencing gas prices. DeHaan said about a quarter of refineries were permanently shut down during the pandemic leaving the industry with less capacity to refine oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency,refining makes up 20% of the gasoline pricewhile crude costs make up 56%.
DeHaan anticipates gas prices to ease in 2023 as demand will be lower in the United States due to slower growth. Meanwhile, heating and diesel fuel prices will increase as demand puts pressure on refining capacity.
The World Bank said last month that it expects energy prices to decline by 11% in 2023 after this year's 60% surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although slower global growth and COVID restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall.