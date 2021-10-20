The historic Almshouse building in Lancaster Township is back in public hands after some 15 years of private ownership.

The state bought the 15-acre property for $3.5 million in September on behalf of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, officials confirmed. The school’s main campus is across South Broad Street from the 1801 building that was originally called the Lancaster County House of Employment.

Pedro Rivera, president of the college, said the property will help the school’s further expansion.

“While we are in the very early planning stages for the property, we consider this location to be ideal to support program expansion, workforce development and community engagement,” Rivera said in an emailed statement.

Before 2005, Lancaster County had been a longtime owner of the land on East King Street, where local officials provided services to the area’s poor or disenfranchised under different iterations – the Almshouse being the oldest.

The House of Employment was the first use of the building, according to the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation. It was an early version of a taxpayer-funded institutionalization of the poor, according to a 2017 report to the foundation.

Edward Hand, a local dignitary who served in the American Revolution, co-founded the House of Employment.

By 1805, other buildings were added to the property to serve more people, including a county hospital. Another building, called the New Insane Asylum, was completed in 1899, according to the Medical Heritage Foundation.

Several historical buildings were razed after 1969, when the county opened Conestoga View nursing home. The nursing home has since been sold into private hands and most recently renamed to Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The Almshouse, a two-story limestone building, has been renovated and repaired many times over the years, but it maintains many characteristics from its original form, according to newspaper archives. It served most recently as offices for the Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service Agency until 2015.

A web of owners

The commonwealth purchased the property from Michael and Patricia D’Arcangelo of Dresher, according to property records.

Michael D’Arcangelo is the sole corporate officer, according to state business records, of Dresher-based Complete Healthcare Resources, the company that previously owned and operated Conestoga View nursing home.

D’Arcangelo did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

His involvement in the property goes back to 2005, when D’Arcangelo’s signature was on the county’s $8 million sale of the property to a limited partnership called S&P Real Estate Co.

Peter Licari, who was president of Complete Healthcare when the company took over Conestoga View, signed off on a subdivision plan in 2008, which divided the nursing home property into three lots.

Those three lots had traded hands several times between Peter and Susan Licari, and the D’Arcangelos, property records show.

LNP | LancasterOnline could not find contact information for the Licaris, who live in Montgomery County, records show.

Through S&P Real Estate Co., D'Arcangelo in April sold the nursing home property for $29.8 million to a limited liability company associated with Imperial Healthcare Group, the facility’s new operator.

A 12-acre parcel east of the nursing home is still owned by the D’Arcangelos, property records show.

Preserving the Almshouse

Following its lawsuit against county officials who sold the property and nursing home to S&P Real Estate, the Lancaster City and County Medical Society in 2007 secured the right from the new owners to create and manage a museum at the Almshouse. That never materialized.

The Medical Society did not respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday.

But Peter Licari in 2007 agreed to an easement on the property that prevented any owner of the Almshouse from razing the building or changing the exterior, according to property records.

Officials at Thaddeus Stevens haven’t provided any specifics about what they may do with the Almshouse, but Rivera’s statement suggests the land and Almshouse building will be overseen again by a public institution for some time.

“We consider this location to be ideal to support existing program expansion, workforce development, and community engagement,” Rivera said.