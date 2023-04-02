In 2020, LancasterHistory had launched the planning stages for developing a museum at Queen and Vine in the historic homes of abolitionist 19th-century Congressman Thaddeus Stevens and his confidant, the barrier-breaking businesswoman Lydia Hamilton Smith.

That tumultuous year, 10 years after the historical society had taken responsibility for the project, awakened the evolution of the museum’s concept into something bigger, more interactive, more personal: an over $20 million project that now has the working title of the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History & Democracy, which organizers hope will debut to the public for Stevens’ 233rd birthday in 2025.

In the early months of the pandemic, the country faced a reckoning, plunged into a national conversation about race following the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests across the United States, including in Lancaster city.

“Early on, I think the idea was, ‘Let’s celebrate these two individuals who have been long neglected by most Americans,’ ” LancasterHistory President and CEO Thomas Ryan said. “Of course, as we dove into all that ... the nation was facing a different moment” in the wake of Floyd’s killing by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“We realized the very themes of this project go right to the core of what America and Americans are trying still to figure out, but this time in the streets,” Ryan said.

Lives as example

In the mid-19th century, Stevens dedicated his life to civil rights, voting rights and ending slavery and discrimination. Smith, who was his confidant and caretaker, ran businesses, owned property and repeatedly asserted her legal rights at a time when her status as a biracial woman would have seen her marginalized by society.

“Rather than creating a shrine to a man and a woman who did extraordinary things,” Ryan said, “let’s focus on the ideas that undergirded their actions.”

“So, there we are, all living through a very tumultuous political period, living through the beginning of the pandemic ... and thinking about how, instead of being a museum where the information might be received statically ... that we have an opportunity here to be a center for action and engagement,” said Robin Sarratt, LancasterHistory vice president.

“As people come to this place, and before they arrive and after they leave, we can provide opportunities to think critically about their own role in a community, a society, a democracy, and how their behavior impacts the way our society continues to evolve and change,” Sarratt added.

Those opportunities unfold around “a whole other story to tell here,” Ryan said, “and that is Lydia Hamilton Smith as this remarkable entrepreneur, businesswoman, caretaker of a household (and) caregiver of a very infirm individual” in Thaddeus Stevens’ last, important years in Congress.

“Her life is the animation of the quest for freedom,” said Lenwood Sloan, a historian and former state cultural official who is co-chairman of the project’s capital campaign.

Historians have learned that though Smith was referred to as Stevens’ caretaker, she was much more than that.

“This is not someone coming in to dust the bookcases once a week,” Ryan said. “This is the woman who runs the household.”

“The story of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith is fascinating in and of itself,” said Tom Baldrige, retired president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber and co-chairman of the capital campaign. “But when you look at the issues that they stood for and represented ... during their lives, which were education, democracy, freedom of speech, equal rights ... all of those things are again front and center in our nation’s consciousness, which makes this then all the more relevant.”

How planning launched

LancasterHistory, which also operates James Buchanan’s mansion, Wheatland, had taken responsibility for the Stevens-Smith site in 2010 from the Lancaster Historic Preservation Trust.

The trust had saved the Stevens and Smith homes, Stevens’ law office and the Kleiss tavern building when they were threatened with demolition during the construction of the Lancaster County Convention Center next door.

With a $6 million budget of public and private money, the trust oversaw the stabilization of the buildings and preservation of the facades.

In 2019, two grants allowed LancasterHistory to begin the planning phase of the project, including assembling an advisory committee of historians, area residents, community leaders and others to offer input on what the site should contain and how it might engage visitors.

The project’s steering committee includes historians, community leaders and others and has been working with a team of scholars — including biographers of both Stevens and Smith — on the historical record that’s at the foundation of the center.

Behind the design

The design and exhibits for the center will be created by New York-based Ralph Applebaum Associates, an internationally known company that has worked on museums including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The firm also is working on the museum portion of the Barack Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

LancasterHistory pitched the project to 30 museum design firms, got 13 proposals and interviewed four, Ryan and Sarratt said.

Applebaum “is one of the world leaders in exhibition design, having done 800 museum installations in 50 countries,” Ryan said.

“It gives the public an idea this (center) is not just a sleepy little place that people are going to go to,” Baldrige said. “This is going to be significant.”

“It will be a national jewel,” Sloan said. “This is a master class in how to make a museum.”

The architect for the project is Centerbrook Architects of Fairbrook, Connecticut, the same firm that worked on LancasterHistory’s Campus of History building on North President Avenue.

An accessible site

With the blank slate of an empty building that still needs massive interior renovations, the LancasterHistory team was determined to make the center completely accessible, right from its inception.

The space has an elevator and will have a central staircase but will also be equipped with ramps leading among the levels and floors, Ryan said.

“We have a ($250,000) grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services specifically for hiring an inclusive design team to work with us throughout the design process,” Sarratt said, adding that an inclusive design advisory committee, will “review all the design materials, and that includes all of the design renderings, and architectural floor plans. They’re ensuring we’re taking into consideration visual access, audible access, physical access (and) so we don’t have too much stimuli in any one space.”

“That is 100% linked to Thaddeus Stevens’ life of living with a disability.”

Stevens was born with a club foot and used a cane to walk.

What’s planned inside?

During a recent tour of the Stevens-Smith site, Ryan, Sarratt and Sloan talked about how LancasterHistory and its collaborators propose the empty spaces — some still filled with rubble and shaky floorboards — will be brought to life as a museum and community center.

The center will be filled with artifacts from Stevens’ and Smith’s lives, interpretive museum panels presenting the historical record and immersive media using light, sound and video.

A new entrance to the center will be constructed on the Vine Street side of the property, next to the doors to the convention center, Sarratt said.

Visitors will start their tour of the center in a room where they’ll learn about what life was like in Lancaster in the mid-19th century when Stevens and Smith lived and worked there — enhanced by an interactive map of 1850s Lancaster.

An exhibit in Stevens’ former law office space will tell visitors about his life from his childhood in Vermont to the years leading up to the Civil War, including his early legal and political careers and his status as a champion of public education.

Visitors will get to know the blended family that came and went through the home, including Smith’s two sons and Stevens’ two orphaned nephews, along with the house staff, law clerks and students working with Stevens.

In part of the former Kleiss brewery, visitors will see a tavern motif, evoking the many historic breweries, taverns and saloons in Lancaster.

In one room, illuminated plinths will introduce visitors to abolitionists and those connected with the Underground Railroad, both locally and nationally.

There will be a room highlighting “freedom and slavery in the north in the mid-19th century, really honing in on the experience from 1830 to the end of the Civil War,” Sarratt said, and one focusing on the 1851 Christiana Resistance, in which a man was killed as he sought to recover escaped people he had enslaved. Stevens defended those charged in the death.

The center covers the Civil War years, when Stevens was helping fund the Union effort as chairman of the House Ways and Means committee and working to see the 13th Amendment to the Constitution passed, abolishing slavery.

A gallery will cover the Reconstruction period and the two other amendments Stevens is seen as having been instrumental in getting passed — the 14th (equal protection under the law for all citizens) and 15th (voting rights).

The center also will offer an examination of the “ongoing freedom struggles of the 20th and 21st century, and their connection” to those amendments, Sarratt said.

“Those are amendments that are right at the heart of the struggle that we’re going through today about citizenship, voting rights and so forth,” said historian Leroy Hopkins, Millersville University professor emeritus and a member of the steering committee.

The center also will have classroom space, meeting space for community groups and, Sarratt said, possibly an urban archaeology lab for area college students.

Historical questions

There are a couple of historical questions connected to the Stevens-Smith property that historians haven’t been able to answer with certainty — though research goes on.

One is the extent of the Underground Railroad activity at the Stevens-Smith property, and the other is the full nature of Stevens’ and Smith’s relationship.

“One of the whole reasons that this site exists is because an archaeological dig found a cistern, and there was a hypothesis that that cistern may have been used to harbor freedom seekers,” Ryan said. “There’s some circumstantial evidence that suggests that was probably the case.”

Stevens is known to have written about helping formerly enslaved people, and he had spies in the local prothonotary’s office reporting to him on when slavecatchers were in town, said historian Randolph Harris, who has been doing research for the project.

“But there's no real smoking gun, and there's no definitive ‘Yes, that's what it was used for,’” Ryan said.

“I think the same can be said of the nature of their relationship,” he added.

There has long been speculation that Stevens and Smith had an intimate relationship. Stephen Spielberg’s 2012 film “Lincoln” included actors playing Stevens and Smith sharing a bed.

“The issue of ‘did they sleep in the same bed together’ will never be resolved,” Sloan said. “The issue of ‘did they care for each other;’ ... ‘did they claim custody of each other’s responsibilities; did they champion each other?’. ... We can prove without a doubt they were committed to each other.”

Smith’s “role in Stevens’ life probably will never be fully understood, but it’s pretty clear that he would not have been able to function, near the end of his life ... without her help,” Hopkins said.

For both historical questions, Ryan said, the Stevens-Smith center’s exhibits will present the historical evidence that has been found to date and let visitors draw their own conclusions.

Community support

“Lancaster continues to define our story; we are a welcoming city with a rich history and residents from all over the world,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said in an email. “The Stevens and Smith Center will soon play a pivotal role in sharing that story through the lives of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith. The center will bring a world-class museum downtown with great economic and cultural impact and add Lancaster’s voice to the unfolding national story of American freedom and democracy.”

“A museum and center that will bring in folks from all around the nation will continue to advance the community’s goals for promotion of the city and our marketing and tourism opportunities here in the city,” said Jeremy Young, director of community and economic development for the Lancaster City Alliance and the administrator for the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority — which has approved up to $4 million in funding for the project.

Stevens’ “contribution to the direction of our country during that time was quite remarkable,” said Robin Stauffer, executive director of the High Foundation, a large contributor to the project.

“I just think for this time we’re in now, that is so divisive, and when some of these issues that we’re facing as a country are front and center, I think his and Lydia Hamilton Smith’s message and lives and actions can really speak into that," Stauffer said.

“I think this is an opportunity to engage the southeast and southwest (parts of Lancaster) into the cultural life of the city that probably hasn't been offered before,” Hopkins said.

“We have our history as an anagram,” Sloan said, “and hopefully we’ll unscramble some of it here.”

“People will begin to see their own freedoms in this (story). It’s not just an African American story, but an American story.”

TIMELINE Here’s a timeline of activity at the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith historic site, according to historians and newspaper records. • Early to mid-1840s: After leaving Gettysburg, attorney Thaddeus Stevens buys a building at Queen and Vine streets; he eventually expands and renovates it and establishes his law offices there. He hires Lydia Hamilton Smith, who has left her husband in Harrisburg and moved to Lancaster with her two sons. She takes up residence in the building. Stevens also owns the Kleiss Tavern building, formerly a brewery, and allows the managing family to continue to run the tavern on the site. • 1868: Stevens dies; Smith buys the house, keeps a room there and rents out the rest of the house as she manages her properties in Washington, D.C. Smith dies in 1884. • 2001: When the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority wants to raze the historic Stevens-Smith buildings, the Lancaster Preservation Trust exercises easements on the property it had obtained in the 1980s. The authority and the trust agree to create an Underground Railroad museum at the spot. An archaeological dig begins under the site, commissioned by the trust and assisted by college students from Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College. • 2002: Two cisterns are discovered at the site, thought to be evidence of Underground Railroad activity below what was to be the lobby of the convention center. • 2003: A proposal to restore Stevens’ and Smith’s homes, Stevens’ law office and the former Kleiss tavern is submitted by the trust. • 2004-10: The trust’s $6 million project stabilizes the buildings and restores the facades. • 2010: LancasterHistory takes over the development of the site from the trust, with CEO Thomas Ryan announcing fundraising for the Stevens-Smith site would have to wait until 2020, as the expansion of the historical society’s Campus of History was underway in Lancaster Township. • 2019: LancasterHistory receives $150,000 in grants from the High Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities to start the planning phase of the Stevens-Smith project. It gathers scholars, museum professionals and community stakeholders to offer input on an interpretive strategy for the site and a plan for its sustainability. • 2020-22: LancasterHistory begins raising money for the Stevens-Smith project and hires architecture and museum design firms. It holds a series of community engagement sessions in November and December 2022 with neighborhood residents, community leaders, business people, religious leaders and more to meet with the design team, tour the site and offer their ideas for the project. • 2023: Halfway through its third design phase for the center, LancasterHistory is working with designers to plan what will be presented in the site and how visitors will flow through the space. A public capital campaign is expected to kick off in the summer. • Early 2025: Target date for the opening of the center to the public. LancasterHistory Vice President Robin Sarratt is hoping for it to happen in conjunction with Stevens’ birthday.

MISSION STATEMENT FOR THE CENTER LancasterHistory has developed the following mission statement for the Stevens-Smith center: “Through the historic lives of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith, we inspire people in the present to advance equality, freedom and democracy in America today. “At the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy, we chronicle, interpret and advance the accomplishments of Thaddeus Stevens, Lydia Hamilton Smith and others who fought for equality and championed citizenship in the United States. We promote democracy in action by connecting past and present freedom struggles — emboldening visitors to make positive change in their own communities.”