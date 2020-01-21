Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology plans to expand its presence in East Lampeter Township with a nearly 86,000-square-foot building the college has dubbed its Transportation Center.

The building will be constructed on a new road near the college’s existing campus in the Greenfield Corporate Center. It will house Stevens’ automotive technology and collision repair technology programs, as well as a new diesel technology program starting in the fall 2021 semester.

Students are expected to start August 2021, two months after construction finishes.

“Most graduates from these programs receive multiple offers for livable wage jobs,” college President William Griscom said, adding that the new building will incorporate “state of the art equipment and classrooms.”

Griscom said the expansion could triple enrollment across the automotive technology and collision repair technology programs, each of which currently has the capacity to enroll 50 total students. Enrollment capacity among all three of the Transportation Center’s programs will be 450 students by fall 2022.

Both automotive technology and collision repair technology will move from the main campus on Lancaster’s East King Street to make extra room for the cabinetmaking and wood technology programs, college spokeswoman Ann Valuch said.

Thaddeus Stevens will lease the building from High Real Estate Group. The college, Valuch said, is expected to pay a total of $16.5 million over a 15-year lease.

Valuch said part of this year’s $4 million increase in state funding is going toward the building.

High Real Estate Group President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Fitzgerald said the company was proud to partner with Thaddeus Stevens to “expand their programs to prepare students for careers in fields that pay livable wages, and help local businesses that are experiencing a shortage of workers.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The plan is to build the facility along a new road, Ben Franklin Boulevard, that runs through a northern section of Greenfield Corporate Center. The boulevard will connect Willow Road with an extension of Walnut Street that is proposed for a stretch of the so-called “goat path” north of Route 30.

That mile-long, $15.3 million project is being planned as a relief road to alleviate congestion on Greenfield Road by giving traffic in the area another way to reach Route 30.

Thaddeus Stevens already leases space in Greenfield Corporate Center for its welding technology, mason construction technology and computer software engineering technology programs.

It opened its $23.9 million Greiner Campus in southeast Lancaster city ahead of the fall 2018 semester. Housed there are the following programs: heating and ventilation and air conditioning, computer integrated machining, and metals fabrication and welding technology.