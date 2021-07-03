Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is sticking with its decision to allow unvaccinated students to attend in-person in the fall despite Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday vetoing the so-called “vaccine passport” bill, which would have prevented any public entity, including state-affiliated colleges and universities, from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

The college, led by President and former Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, on Monday reversed its decision to require students to be inoculated against COVID-19, citing the passage of the legislation — Senate Bill 618 — by the state Legislature.

Now that Wolf has vetoed the bill, Thaddeus Stevens, a publicly funded technical college, could legally require the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision made earlier in the week, however, is final, school spokeswoman Ann Valuch said Friday.

“The decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the college’s list of required vaccines stands,” Valuch said in an email.

Valuch referenced Rivera’s letter announcing the change in vaccine requirements.

“I would just refer to our statement from earlier this week,” she said, “where we note that the passage of PA Senate Bill 618 by the General Assembly underlines the desire of the General Assembly and their constituents across the Commonwealth to legally limit mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine in organizations throughout PA.”

In his veto message, Wolf called the lesiglation “misguided and irresponsible,” adding the bill would have prohibited “basic public health measures, which are necessary to curb infectious disease transmission and save lives.”

Franklin & Marshall College stands as the only Lancaster County college or university to require the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in the fall.