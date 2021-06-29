Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has reversed its decision to require students attending in the fall to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
College President Pedro Rivera announced the news to students Monday in an email as well as a post on the school’s website. He said the change in mindset came after the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 618, otherwise known as the vaccine passport bill, this month.
The bill, passed by the Senate June 9 and House on Wednesday, would bar local governments, schools, colleges and universities from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before granting access to their buildings. Lancaster County Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin cosponsored the legislation.
Gov. Tom Wolf has signaled he will veto the bill once it arrives on his desk.
“While the bill has not yet been signed by the Governor, it shines a spotlight on the support by the PA General Assembly and their constituents across the Commonwealth to legally limit mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine in organizations throughout PA,” Rivera said in his letter.
Thaddeus Stevens is an independent public college.
Rivera’s letter makes no mention of pushback from students or faculty. More than 400 people have signed an online petition to reverse the college’s initial decision in May to require the COVID-19 vaccine.
Getting vaccinated is still strongly encouraged, Rivera said in his letter.
“We are unwavering in our belief that a highly vaccinated College community is our best strategy for staying on campus in our shops and labs, and moving toward the full campus experience that we all long for following these difficult 18 months of the pandemic,” he said.
Thaddeus Stevens expects to open in the fall with general education classes online but labs and shops in-person on campus.
Rivera was unavailable for comment beyond his letter.
Thaddeus Stevens isn’t the only Lancaster County college that announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Franklin & Marshall College is moving forward with its requirement, also announced in May, a spokesperson said Monday.
Millersville University and Elizabethtown College are not requiring the vaccine.