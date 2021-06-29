Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has reversed its decision to require students attending in the fall to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

College President Pedro Rivera announced the news to students Monday in an email as well as a post on the school’s website. He said the change in mindset came after the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 618, otherwise known as the vaccine passport bill, this month.

The bill, passed by the Senate June 9 and House on Wednesday, would bar local governments, schools, colleges and universities from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before granting access to their buildings. Lancaster County Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin cosponsored the legislation.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signaled he will veto the bill once it arrives on his desk.

“While the bill has not yet been signed by the Governor, it shines a spotlight on the support by the PA General Assembly and their constituents across the Commonwealth to legally limit mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine in organizations throughout PA,” Rivera said in his letter.

Thaddeus Stevens is an independent public college.

Rivera’s letter makes no mention of pushback from students or faculty. More than 400 people have signed an online petition to reverse the college’s initial decision in May to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

Getting vaccinated is still strongly encouraged, Rivera said in his letter.

“We are unwavering in our belief that a highly vaccinated College community is our best strategy for staying on campus in our shops and labs, and moving toward the full campus experience that we all long for following these difficult 18 months of the pandemic,” he said.

Thaddeus Stevens expects to open in the fall with general education classes online but labs and shops in-person on campus.

Rivera was unavailable for comment beyond his letter.

Thaddeus Stevens isn’t the only Lancaster County college that announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Franklin & Marshall College is moving forward with its requirement, also announced in May, a spokesperson said Monday.

Millersville University and Elizabethtown College are not requiring the vaccine.

Pedro Rivera's full letter Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has operated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff as its number one priority. At the start of the pandemic, the College ended the spring 2020 semester with several weeks of virtual learning for the safety of our students and employees, and in compliance with the Governor’s order. This was followed by the entire 2020-2021 academic year operating in a hybrid mode to allow lab and shop time for students in reduced numbers in combination with periods of full remote learning. As COVID-19 vaccines became available and more accessible in the Spring of 2021, we were encouraged by the decreasing numbers in COVID-19 cases, and announced our plan to more fully open the campus by expanding campus housing with two students per room and bringing all shops and labs on site. As an additional next step to balance the opening of campus with a need to ensure the health and safety of our campus community, on May 22 we announced our decision to add the COVID-19 vaccine to our list of required vaccines for Thaddeus Stevens College students. This decision was informed by science per the CDC, trends in declining incidence of COVID-19 with increasing vaccine rates, and established laws and the legislative environment at that time. We announced our decision early in the fall 2021 planning process, prior to the end of the spring 2021 semester, to provide as much time as possible for our students to learn about their vaccine options and to provide transparency about our expectations for the fall 2021 semester. Since our announcement in May, conditions have changed. This has prompted us to review our Health and Safety guidelines for fall 2021, including the vaccine requirement. Specifically, the passage of PA Senate Bill 618 by the General Assembly last Thursday brought to light changes in the conditions under which we made our decision to add the COVID-19 vaccine to our list of required vaccines for students. The bill legally bars state and local governments, schools and PA colleges and universities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. While the bill has not yet been signed by the Governor, it shines a spotlight on the support by the PA General Assembly and their constituents across the Commonwealth to legally limit mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine in organizations throughout PA. So, after careful consideration, we are announcing that we are removing the COVID-19 vaccine from our list of required vaccines for the fall 2021 semester. We are unwavering in our belief that a highly vaccinated College community is our best strategy for staying on campus in our shops and labs, and moving toward the full campus experience that we all long for following these difficult 18 months of the pandemic. Therefore, we strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The College will now turn our full energies on finalizing a Health and Safety Plan that emphasizes prevention and mitigation across the campus community. On July 1, 2021, the College will release its updated plan for fall 2021. The plan will contain details about how the College will operate related to COVID-19, and will be informed by CDC guidelines for Institutions of Higher Education, the PA Department of Health, and will align with the position of the legislature and the population we all serve. We will continue to put the health and safety of our campus community, and rigorous instruction programming, at the center of our plan for the fall 2021 semester.