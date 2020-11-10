Pedro Rivera can check another box off his professional to-do list.

On Tuesday, the president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology was named a member of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ leadership transition team.

The Lancaster resident, who just ended a five-year stint as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education and served as School District of Lancaster’s superintendent before that, will be one of 20 volunteers on the Department of Education “agency review team.”

Agency review teams, according to the transition website, “are responsible for understanding the operations of each agency, ensuring a smooth transfer of power, and preparing for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One.”

Volunteers, the website states, are “individuals who are volunteering for the Transition in their personal capacity.” In other words, they are not employees.

Rivera was unavailable for comment Tuesday evening.

“Our nation is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, urgent calls for racial justice, and the existential threat of climate change. We must be prepared for a seamless transfer of knowledge to the incoming administration to protect our interests at home and abroad. The agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges on Day One,” Sen. Ted Kaufman, co-chair of the Biden-Harris transition team, said in a news release.

Of the hundreds of agency review team members, the release states, “more than half are women, and approximately 40 percent represent communities historically underrepresented in the federal government, including people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities.”