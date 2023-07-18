Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is proposing a new four-story, 162-student dormitory and dining hall as it sees more students enrolling and looking for on-campus housing.

The college hopes to begin construction next year on the building, which would be located east of the college’s Schwalm Student Center. The budget, which is still being finalized, is about $30 million.

The proposed dormitory — which would be the school’s largest — would house students in two-bedroom units. The college’s existing dorms on its East King Street campus and East Orange Street satellite campus are full. The college recently started leasing space in a privately-owned apartment complex near Millersville University to meet demand.

“We’re growing significantly, and we need space to feed students in a more timely manner, and house more students so we can continue to grow,” said Gene Duncan, the college’s director of construction projects and facilities.

The new dorm would also include a 500-person dining hall that would replace the existing dining hall on campus.

Before it can begin construction, the college needs planning and zoning approval from Lancaster city, and funding approval from the state, Duncan said. Thaddeus Stevens is Pennsylvania’s only state-owned two-year technical college.

This week, the city’s historical commission gave the dorm a favorable review, but suggested that the project’s architects consider windows with fewer panes when they return to get its final approval for the project. Duncan said there was no definite date for a return to the historical commission.

Enrollment at the college has doubled in the last two decades to more than 1,400 students, including a growing number of students who are moving to the area instead of commuting. This year, 11 of its academic programs have doubled in size to accommodate demand. Enrollment has been driven by factors including strong job prospects for graduates and affordability, according to Chris Metzler, vice president of student services and director of athletics.

“Interest in attending the college has been on a steady increase,” Metzler said.

Four years ago it opened its largest-ever expansion, a $24 million advanced manufacturing center located a half mile south of the main campus. In 2022 it expanded its presence at Greenfield in East Lampeter Township, where its automotive programs are located.

Last year, the college acquired a 15-acre property across Broad Street, which includes the historic Almshouse, for $3.5 million. The college says it plans to use the site for existing program expansion, workforce development and community engagement.