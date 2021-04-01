Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will hold an in-person commencement ceremony in May honoring more than 900 students in the classes of 2020 and 2021 at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the technical college announced Wednesday.

The news comes a year after Thaddeus Stevens and other Lancaster County colleges and universities canceled the annual celebration of graduates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Commencement is a very meaningful part of our students’ experience at Thaddeus Stevens College,” college President Pedro Rivera said. “Many of our students are first-generation college graduates, and all of our graduates have worked diligently to earn their place on the commencement stage.”

Due to lingering health and safety guidelines and capacity limits, the college is limiting graduates to two tickets each. The event, scheduled for May 16 at 1 p.m., will feature live and virtual components, and it will be livestreamed so others not physically in attendance can watch.

The Class of 2020 includes 457 graduates, and 476 students are currently on track to graduate in the Class of 2021, according to college spokeswoman Ann Valuch.