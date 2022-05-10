The public is invited for free tours and a car show as Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology cuts the ribbon to its new Transportation Center this Sunday.

The college’s collision technology, automotive technology and new diesel technology programs will be housed at the newly constructed building located in the Greenfield Industrial Center at 400 Ben Franklin Boulevard. Construction began on the building in January 2020.

Sunday’s event, which will officially open the college’s newest facility, is expected to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the college. The free event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon, a tour of the building and academic labs, an up-close look at the college’s ‘Touch-A-Truck’ space and the annual Thaddeus Stevens Alumni Car Show.

The 85,894 square foot building, leased from High Real Estate Group, was constructed to accommodate an increased demand for graduates in transportation-related majors.

Courses in automotive technology. Collision repair technology and diesel technology were formerly taught at the college’s main campus at 750 East King St., which will now be used to expand the class size for cabinetmaking and wood technology.

Faculty and students will be available at Sunday’s event to talk about the transportation programs during tours of the new facility in Greenfield.

Attendees can also pay $10 per vehicle, payable at the gate, to enter a car in the annual car show. Proceeds from the entry fees and a concession stand at the event benefit the Alumni Associations support of Thaddeus Stevens students and programs, according to the release.

More information about the Transportation Center grand opening and the annual car show is available on the college website at stevenscollege.edu.