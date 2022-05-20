Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology postponed its graduation to 9 a.m. Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium citing health and safety risks posed by “extreme” weather conditions forecast for Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the mid- to high 90s across Lancaster County on Saturday, when the college had initially planned to hold its ceremony.

Thaddeus Stevens is urging guests to stay hydrated and plan accordingly as the temperature Sunday is expected to reach 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather. Students will be provided with a bottle of water at their seat on the field, according to an announcement from the college.

No other changes have been made to the ceremony as of Friday. For more information visit stevenscollege.edu/commencement/.

The graduation will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person. The livestream can be accessed from the college’s official YouTube page.

Clipper Magazine Stadium is located at 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city.